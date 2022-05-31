ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Stranger Things 4’ Volume 1 Breaks Netflix Viewership Records In Premiere Weekend

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
After a lengthy break imposed by the pandemic, Netflix’s flagship scripted series returned in full force. Stranger Things 4 Volume 1, which launched May 25, logged the biggest premiere weekend ever for a Netflix original series with 286.79 Million hours viewed, surpassing Bridgerton Season 2, which drew 193M.

This also is the first season of Stranger Things to reach #1 in 83 countries setting another premiere weekend record. The series reached the Top 10 in all 93 countries Netflix is tracking.

The release of Season 4 V.1 also lifted the previous seasons of the coming-of-age drama, which all landed in the Netflix Top 10 for English-language series for the week of May 23-29: Season 1 (38M hours viewed), Season 2 (22.2M hours viewed) and Season 3 (24.3M hours viewed).

Stranger Things crowded the Top 5, taking the No. 1 spot (Season 4, V.1), No.3 (Season 1), No.4 (Season 3) and No.5 (Season 2.) Coming in at No.2 was the previous week’s most watched English-language series, The Lincoln Lawyer , which added 64.8M more hours of viewing.

Rounding out the global Top 10 among English-language series are Ozark S4 (21.9M), The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib : Season 1 (19.9M), Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 (15.4M), Bridgerton S2 (11.3M), and The Circle S4 (10.3M).

Underlining Stranger Things ‘ outsized pop culture reach beyond TV, Max Mayfield’s favorite Kate Bush song “Running Up That Hill” from the Stranger Things 4 soundtrack shot up to #1 on iTunes – 37 years after its original release. On Spotify as of Monday, May 30, there was a more than 8,700% increase in global streams of “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” by Kate Bush. There was a more than 9,900% increase in streams in the U.S. on Spotify for the same song. There was a more than 1,030% increase in global streams of “Pass the Dutchie” by Musical Youth. Since the Stranger Things 4 premiere, there was a more than 1,600% increase in global streams of Kate Bush’s catalog.

