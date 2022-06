Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks is gradually adjusting to life in the NFL after some early struggles since being drafted by the Tennessee Titans. "Every player comes into situations differently," Burks said Tuesday, according to ESPN's Turron Davenport. "I'm just attacking it every day that I can. I'm just taking it one day at a time, and everything else will take care of itself."

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO