Task force officers find drugs in Randolph County storage unit

ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been charged after task force officers found drugs while executing warrants on a storage unit in Randolph County.

On May 26, troopers with the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police working with the Mountain Region Drug Task Force performed a traffic stop on a man who was the subject of an investigation, according to a criminal complaint.

Joshua Cave

While performing surveillance of a location where 42-year-old Joshua Cave, of Elkins, was presumed to store meth, they saw him leave the facility and fail to stop at a stop sign, task force members said.

During the stop, task force members found $990 in cash, cell phones, a drug ledger, vacuum seal bags and a bag containing fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Following the traffic stop, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department working with the task force searched the U-Haul storage facility with permission from the business’s owner and search warrants, task force members said.

Upon a search of the unit, task force members found “a large amount” of suspected methamphetamine, several small bags containing presumed heroin, as well as scales, bags, packaging materials and suspected marijuana, vacuum seal bags and three vacuum sealers, according to the complaint.

Cave has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $60,000.

