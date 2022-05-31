ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, WV

Task force officers find drugs in Randolph County storage unit

By C. Allan
 3 days ago

ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been charged after task force officers found drugs while executing warrants on a storage unit in Randolph County.

On May 26, troopers with the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police working with the Mountain Region Drug Task Force performed a traffic stop on a man who was the subject of an investigation, according to a criminal complaint.

Joshua Cave

While performing surveillance of a location where 42-year-old Joshua Cave, of Elkins, was presumed to store meth, they saw him leave the facility and fail to stop at a stop sign, task force members said.

During the stop, task force members found $990 in cash, cell phones, a drug ledger, vacuum seal bags and a bag containing fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Following the traffic stop, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department working with the task force searched the U-Haul storage facility with permission from the business’s owner and search warrants, task force members said.

Upon a search of the unit, task force members found “a large amount” of suspected methamphetamine, several small bags containing presumed heroin, as well as scales, bags, packaging materials and suspected marijuana, vacuum seal bags and three vacuum sealers, according to the complaint.

Cave has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $60,000.

‘Mom, I cut him’: woman charged in Fairmont stabbing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged for allegedly stabbing a man in Fairmont. On May 31, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call of a personal injury at a residence on View Avenue in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint. When officers arrived at the home, they saw a man […]
FAIRMONT, WV
Lowe’s gives State Police AED machines

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Lowe’s gave West Virginia State Police’s Morgantown Detachment seven automated external defibrillator machines on Wednesday morning. The West Virginia State Police and Lowe’s loss prevention team have worked extensively together for many years and the store asked if troopers needed these extra devices from which Lowe’s was not currently using. “It’s nice […]
