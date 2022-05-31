ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beardstown, IL

Bridge work to close part of US 67 between Beardstown and Rushville

By David C.L. Bauer
 3 days ago
Bridge replacement over Bluff Ditch north of Beardstown will close U.S. 67 between Bluff Ditch Road and Illinois Route 103/Illinois Route 100, according to the...

