ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

It Starts On The Page: Read Taylor Sheridan’s Script For ‘Yellowstone’s Season 4 Premiere

By Ryan Fleming
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lQDRd_0fw0txDB00

Click here to read the full article.

After having a difficult experience with acting, Taylor Sheridan decided he needed a change. He began writing screenplays in 2013 and his hard work soon paid off as Yellowstone became Paramount Network’s first scripted series and flagship show, spawning spinoffs and now awards recognition.

The Season 4 premiere of Yellowstone , titled “Half the Money,” is the latest installment of It Starts On the Page , Deadline’s annual series that highlights the scripts that serve as the creative backbones of the buzzy shows that will define the now-underway TV awards season. The scripts in our series are all being submitted for Emmy Awards consideration this year and have been selected by Deadline using criteria that includes critical acclaim, selecting from a wide range of networks and platforms, and a mix of established and lesser-known shows.

From John Linson and Taylor Sheridan comes Yellowstone , a portrait of life on America’s volatile new frontier. Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton, a Montana native in control of the United States’ largest contiguous ranch. Contending with powerful, encroaching neighbors who understand the value of his land, the patriarch enlists his children in its defense.

“Half the Money”, written by Sheridan, starts where the Season 3 finale left off, with John Dutton lying in a remote highway after being shot for dead. He leaves a message in the dirt about his attackers while Kayce (Luke Grimes) is dealing with his own attackers. Rip (Cole Hauser) arrives in time to rush John to the hospital as the rest of the Dutton family tries to figure out who is responsible.

Season 4 of Yellowstone ended in January, with Season 5 set to premiere on November 13.

Click below to read the full script for “Half the Money”:

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Amber Heard Acquaintance Tells $50M Trial Of Actress’ “Swollen Face” After Fight With “Wasted” Johnny Depp – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 1:48 PM PT: A “wasted” Johnny Depp left a “visibly very upset” Amber Heard with a “swollen face” after an alleged 2016 fight, an acquaintance of the actress told a Virginia courtroom today in the former Pirates of the Caribbean star’s $50 million defamation trial. “It looked like she had been hit in some way,” Elizabeth Marz said in a November 2019 video deposition played for Judge Penny Azcarete, the jury and on-lookers on Wednesday afternoon. Describing that spring night at Depp and Heard’s DTLA penthouse residences six years ago, the close friend...
NFL
Deadline

Marnie Schulenburg Dies: ‘As The World Turns’, ‘One Life To Live’ Actress Was 37

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with reunion video Marnie Schulenburg, the Daytime Emmy-nominated actress who played Alison Stewart on As the World Turns from 2007 to 2010, died Tuesday of metastatic breast cancer at a hospital in Bloomfield, NJ. She was 37. Her death was confirmed by Kyle Luker at Industry Entertainment. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Schulenburg was the wife of actor Zack Robidas, who plays the right-wing TV journalist Mark Ravenhead on HBO’s Succession. Born in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Schulenburg moved to New York City in 2006 to audition for acting roles, soon taking part in...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Outsider.com

Who Is Harrison Ford Playing in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1932’?

Everything we know about Harrison Ford’s role in 1932, Yellowstone‘s Depression-era prequel from creator Taylor Sheridan. When 1932 was announced as the “next chapter” in place of another season of 1883, a collective sigh rang out from Yellowstone fans across the world. That sigh immediately turned into rabid excitement, however, when it was announced that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are headlining the series.
MOVIES
Popculture

'S.W.A.T.' Star Exits Series After 5 Seasons

After five seasons on the hit CBS show, a S.W.A.T. star has officially exited the series. TV Insider reports that Lina Esco, who has played Officer III Christina "Chris" Alonso since Season 1 of S.W.A.T., has formally announced her exit. Taking to Instagram to share the news, Esco began her statement, "Bringing to life a strong, smart, bisexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase visibility for diverse women everywhere."
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Grimes
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Cole Hauser
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Moves From Paramount+ To Paramount Network

Click here to read the full article. Paramount is moving one of its upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs from its streaming service to linear. 6666, from Taylor Sheridan, is moving to Paramount Network, having originally been announced as a Paramount+ original. Paramount sources said that as it produces and develops these series, it is regularly thinking about how to maximise the release strategy and being nimble is key. The series takes place when Comanches still ruled West Texas and no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Watch The Moment The Depp-Heard Trial Verdict Was Read In Courtroom

Click here to read the full article. The jury in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial announced a verdict today in the high-profile defamation lawsuit filed by Depp against his ex-wife. It found Heard liable on all three of the claims against her and Depp liable on two of her three claims against him. The verdict was announced at noon PT. Depp, who has been performing with guitar legend Jeff Beck in the U.K., was not there for the announcement. Heard, dressed all in black, fought back tears as the jury’s findings were announced one by one. Read All Of Deadline’s Exclusive Reporting...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Emmy Awards#Academy Awards#Paramount Network
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC Drama as Series Regular

Country star Reba McEntire will join ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular. Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

CBS' S.W.A.T. Has Lost One Character Ahead Of Season 6, And The Star Responded

Spoilers below for the Season 5 finale of S.W.A.T., so be warned if you didn't yet watch. While the line has been in the sand for some weeks now, the CBS drama S.W.A.T. officially bid a fond seeya later to Lina Esco’s Christina “Chris” Alonso with its Season 5 finale, which was appropriately titled “Farewell.” Much as viewers may have hoped that the episode would flip expectations around regarding Chris’ future for the already confirmed Season 6, especially after she and Street finally hooked up, her fate was sealed as soon as she made the decision to leave the S.W.A.T. team in order to run the local safe house. To be expected, the character’s final appearance inspired the star herself to share a thankful goodbye message.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Major 'Sons of Anarchy' Star Finally Coming to 'Mayans M.C.'

Mayans was already prepped to face off with the Sons of Anarchy this season as the two motorcycle clubs on FX prepare for war. And while it is the San Bernardino chapter of the Sons of Anarchy that's on the frontlines against Miguel, EZ and the Mayans club, one of the originals is about to get involved.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump, Ted Cruz & “Their Fellow Sewer-Dwellers” Over Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Jimmy Kimmel isn’t done talking about last week’s horrific shooting in small-town Texas yet — not when former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and “their fellow sewer-dwellers are working overtime this week to shift the blame.” The late-night host noted Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the NRA held its “annual meeting of the mindless” three days after the tragedy less than 300 miles away — because “you wouldn’t wanna lose that security deposit, now would you?” He asked later in the monologue, “What if the Democrats forced a vote on a bill that...
UVALDE, TX
Deadline

Johnny Depp’s Attorney Tells Jury: “What You Have In The End Is Miss Heard’s Word — Do You Trust It?” — Update

Click here to read the full article. SECOND UPDATE: Johnny Depp’s attorney wrapped up their final arguments by focusing in part on Amber Heard’s $100 million counterclaim. Camille Vasquez told jurors that in suing Depp for defamation, Heard has to “prove that her abuse claims are not a hoax.” Heard’s counterclaim centers on statements made by Adam Waldman, who said in statements made to the Daily Mail that Heard’s allegations of abuse were falsified. Vasquez said that there is “clear evidence that Waldman believed that Heard committed a hoax.” Depp’s attorney also tried to undermine Heard’s argument that Waldman’s statements caused her reputational...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

89K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy