Edgartown, MA

First Fridays Returns to Vineyard Haven on June 3

 3 days ago

First Friday, a free community event held in Vineyard Haven on the first Friday of every month from June through October, begins again on Friday, June 3....

Important Addition

I am writing from Maryland, but I have spent over 30 summers under the gracious shade of the Tabernacle and the MVCMA trees. My father, Frank Gould, has worked tirelessly to ensure the future of the Tabernacle itself. I’ve watched my childhood friends graduate under that Tabernacle roof; I’ve picnicked with own young children on the lawns while listening to Tabernacle concerts and discussions; I’ve continued old friendships and made new ones on the lawns and porches of MVCMA.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
West Tisbury Town Column: June 3

The other day in Edgartown I happened upon a school crossing, shortly before three o’clock. Two children wearing backpacks were making their way across the street, a boy and his younger sister, hand in hand. They were very good at it: the boy looked around intently and cried instructions to his sister, and she obeyed at once. We were right next to a gas station, with cars streaming out from the cross-streets. The children were trained for it but traffic being what it is, things looked a little dicey.
Nearly 300 readers voted: Here’s the best brewery in Massachusetts

All 76 locations are mapped out. Massachusetts does not run short on local breweries producing excellent craft beers. Whether you’re thinking of sipping a refreshing IPA or a palate-cleansing pilsner, there are many spots to visit across the Commonwealth. And Boston.com readers have a lot to say about where you should pop in and enjoy a cold one.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
West Tisbury Eyes Interim Regulations for Food Trucks

West Tisbury needs clear regulations on how and where food trucks may be allowed, town counsel Ron Rappaport told a joint meeting of the select board, planning board and zoning board of appeals Wednesday. A change in zoning bylaws, which requires voter approval, would be many months in the making....
WEST TISBURY, MA
Oak Bluffs Fireworks Return as Grand Finale of Summer

The Oak Bluffs fireworks are set to return August 19 after a two-year pandemic pause, but under town management this year. The Fireman’s Civic Association has stepped down as the chief organizer of the event that draws thousands to Ocean Park every year for what many consider the grand finale of summer.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Chilmark Town Column: June 3

It’s a mystery and here we are as honorary descendants of Sherlock Holmes, Nancy Drew, Miss Marple, Inspector Clouseau, Perry Mason and Hercule Poirot to solve it. At the time of my writing, Jim and Joan Malkin — now along with the rest of us — are following on a few suggested leads and trying to return what appears to be an important family heirloom found obstructing the flow of traffic at West Tisbury’s Brandy Brow corner. The description of said heirloom includes the overall plan for the renewal of vows for, written in purple marker, “Nana + Grandpa Navien.” There is a long name of participants and, among them are Brian and Jerome Kenney listed as ushers. This is a solid lead as both names are familiar to me although, sadly, Jerome/Jerry is no longer with us. If you know how to return this treasured piece of family history to its rightful owner please shoot Jim a text at 617-416-2984.
CHILMARK, MA
Roadsters

Surfaced automobile roads cross and recross the Vineyard in this day, and if it should chance that thaw or frost should cause a crack to appear in the smooth, black surface, it is a safe bet that some disgruntled motorist would contact the state superintendent of highways and register a complaint. Not that it occurs often, because the superintendent and his gang are always on the job, but such things occur often enough to indicate the frame of mind of the modern Vineyard public.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Chappaquiddick Town Column: June 3

On Tuesday, I drove to Pope’s Island in the middle of New Bedford harbor to retrieve the spare engine for the Chappy Ferry. If you have an extra 30 minutes the next time you are headed westward, take a detour down Route 240 into Fairhaven and get on Route 6, which takes you across Pope’s Island. If the swing bridge opens while you are in transit, that’s actually good. Perhaps you will be in a good spot in the 10-minute traffic jam to get a good look around the harbor.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Augusta Dillon Weds Hunter Cottrell

Augusta Rose Dillon of Chilmark married Hunter Sven Cottrell of Oak Bluffs on April 23 in Julian, Calif. The bride’s parenta are Billy Dillon and Meredith Dillon of Chilmark and West Tisbury. The bridegroom’s parents are Chris Cottrell and Lisa Cottrell of West Tisbury and Vineyard Haven.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Celebration of Dennis daRosa

The daRosa family invites friends and family to a celebration of life for Dennis daRosa on Sunday, June 5. The event includes a potluck supper, stories, music and dancing. It will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury — as he requested.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Celebration of Capt. Everett H. Poole

A celebration of life for Capt. Everett H. Poole will be held at the Chilmark Community Center on Saturday, June 4 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friends and family are invited. Everett died Feb. 21 at the age of 91.
CHILMARK, MA
For $1.06m in Stow, a home with docks on both sides of a lake peninsula

With summer on its way, a stunning lake house in Stow is ready for a new owner. Built in 1900, the three-bed, 2.5-bath home at 31 Hale Road measures 2,715 square feet and is located on a private way. It features extensive waterfront space on picturesque Lake Boon and is on the market for $1,069,000.
County Recognizes Pride Month

The Dukes County commission awarded a contract for indexing land records, voted to raise the pride flag and adopted and precautionary Covid measures at a meeting Wednesday evening. The contract signed with Avenu Insights and Analytics will allow the indexing of some 65,000 handwritten land records. At $1.97 per record,...
DUKES COUNTY, MA
Dereliction of Duty

I am not familiar with another instance when so many people, determined to pursue a bad idea, have been given — and ignored — so many opportunities to reconsider their actions. Four years ago, the town of Tisbury was presented with a proposal for a new K-8 school which the voters, wisely, rejected. Rather than re-evaluating their approach, the petitioners merely repackaged the same, apparently non-negotiable wants.
Band formed by Massachusetts moms during pandemic finds success

MILTON, Mass. — What started as a pandemic jam session, where five mothers from Massachusetts could blow off steam during the pandemic, has transformed into a local band that's selling out shows. The Lazy Susans were recently featured on a national television talk show and the group is in...
MILTON, MA
Historic Building Partially Collapses in East Boston

Emergency crews responded Friday to a report of a partial building collapse at a historic landmark in East Boston. Boston police said they are investigating the reported collapse on White Street. There was no immediate word on how serious the collapse is or if there are any injuries. The barn...
BOSTON, MA
Here's the latest from Worcester-area farmstands

BERBERIAN’S FARM — 68 Otis St., Northborough; 508-393-8079; https://www.facebook.com/Berberians-Farm-153136894701646/. The farm is open for the season. Plants and local produce available for purchase. CARLSON ORCHARDS — 115 Oak Hill Road, Harvard, 800-286-3916; http://www.carlsonorchards.com/. Orchards on 140 acres produce apples, blueberries, raspberries and more. Online ordering/curbside pickup available...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Rise of the Cape Cod Vampire

Los Angeles had Charles Manson, Seattle had “The Green River Killer” Gary Ridgway, but before that, Provincetown had Tony Costa. This is the untold story of the Cape’s most notorious serial killer. Read on for an exclusive excerpt from Casey Sherman's Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod, out July 22.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Transition Time

Birds that are migrating northward are still pouring through, especially warblers, flycatchers and shorebirds. It has been a long migratory season: the first migrants arrived in early February. The northward migration and breeding season overlap, as birds started nesting in April with peak nesting in June. Most birds depend on the now-abundant insects, including caterpillars, to feed their nestlings and fledglings. These insects contain more protein than bird seed does, which is why many observers report that use of their feeders has greatly decreased. If you think there are too many bugs now, imagine how many there would be if an army of birds were not eating them as fast as they can.
OAK BLUFFS, MA

