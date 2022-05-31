ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Millie Bobby Brown on Will’s sexuality in Stranger Things: ‘He’s just a human being’

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YmVU7_0fw0tmkQ00

Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown are opening up about fan speculations regarding Noah’s character Will, and his sexuality in the popular series ‘Stranger Things.’

Rumors started following the premiere of the new season of the Netflix show, with fans sharing on social media that creators Matt and Ross Duffer are characterizing Will as gay in season four.

The two actors shared their thoughts during a recent interview with Variety, revealing that it might be up to viewers interpretation, “I feel like they never really address it or blatantly say how Will is,” Noah said, referencing his character.

“I think what’s really nice about Will’s character is that he’s just a human being going through his own personal demons and issues,” Millie stated, while Noah shared, “I find that people do reach to put a label on him and just want to know, so badly, like, ‘Oh, and this is it.’ He’s just confused and growing up. And that’s what it is to be a kid.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PrKBJ_0fw0tmkQ00 GettyImages

“I think that’s the beauty of it, that it’s just up to the audience’s interpretation, if it’s Will kind of just refusing to grow up and growing up slower than his friends, or if he is really gay,” the actor added.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 18, was stalked by fan, 26, who walked on the set of her Netflix film and lied to security to crash her podcast recording, court hears

A super-fan of Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has had a stalking protection order made against him after he scammed his way onto a film set with her. The 18-year-old actress, who grew up in Bournemouth but is now based in LA, was filming in London for her latest film, Damsel, to be released on Netflix in 2023.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Finn Wolfhard Addresses Fan Theory That Noah Schnapp’s ‘Stranger Things’ Character Is Gay

Ever since Season 3 of Stranger Things premiered back in 2019, fans of the hit Netflix series have been theorizing that Noah Schnapp’s character Will Byers is gay. Fresh off the release of Season 4: Volume 1, fans seem to believe that the show’s creators are ready to give a definitive answer regarding Will’s sexuality. In Episode 5, Schnapp’s Will appears to suggest he’s pondering whether to come out to Finn Wolfhard’s Mike, as the pair have a heart-to-heart moment.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Millie Bobby Brown Wants ‘Stranger Things’ to Go Full ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Start Killing People Off’

Click here to read the full article. The “Stranger Things” kids might not all make it to Season 5. Millie Bobby Brown told The Wrap that the ensemble cast is “way too big,” which means someone will have to get the ax soon. “Last night we couldn’t even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us. I was like, you need to start killing people off,” Brown joked. Maybe just one good Red Wedding-esque scene will do the trick: “We need to have the mindset of ‘Game of Thrones,'” Brown continued. “Kill me off! They tried killing David [Harbour] off...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Schnapp
Person
Ross Duffer
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
Matt Ross
The Independent

Piers Morgan says it’s ‘hard to imagine a bigger humiliation for Amber Heard’ after Johnny Depp’s victory

Piers Morgan was among those celebrating Johnny Depp’s defamation trial victory against Amber Heard.Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.She pursued a $100m ($80m) counterclaim against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, accusing him of “orchestrating a smear campaign” against her.On Wednesday (1 June), the jury found that Depp’s ex-wife had defamed him on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Meanwhile, Heard...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Sexuality#Stranger Things#Gettyimages
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1: Fans Are Rallying To Keep Joe Kerry's Steve Harrington Alive Until The End

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1! Read at your own risk!. Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1 gave everyone a mini-heart attack when Steve Harrington was attacked by the bat-like creatures in the Upside Down and he got some chunk of his body eaten by the monsters. Fans are now rallying to keep Joe Keery’s character alive until the end of the series.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

We Have a Theory: Ms. Kelly From "Stranger Things" Is Connected to Vecna

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. While "Stranger Things" viewers are loving Argyle (Eduardo Franco) and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), another season four newcomer has been met with suspicion. In episode one, we meet Ms. Kelly, the Hawkins High School guidance counselor played by Regina Ting Chen. At first, she seems genuinely interested in helping Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) work through her trauma, but as the season progresses and other Hawkins students die, she becomes more and more suspect. In fact, some fans are convinced she's evil — like, working-with-Vecna levels of evil. And ya know what? We agree. Let's break down the theory, shall we?
TV SERIES
The Independent

Stranger Things viewers spot heartbreaking background Easter egg about Max and Billy in season 4

Stranger Things viewers are currently on guard watching the newly released fourth season, in the hopes of unearthing any hidden details.One such Easter egg has been spotted in the first episode of the new series, which was released on Netflix last week.It relates to the character of Max, played by Sadie Sink, and her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), who died in season three.The abusive Billy died after he was possessed by the Mind Flayer and ultimately sacrificed himself to save Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the residents of Hawkins.In season four, viewers learn Max has been left traumatised by...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Ryan Reynolds Admits Wife Blake Lively ‘Runs the Show’ When it Comes to Parenting

Click here to read the full article. Successful parenting is all about teamwork and appreciating your partner’s strengths — and Ryan Reynolds is nailing it. The actor may be known for his hilarious parenting jokes and for trolling his wife, Blake Lively, on social media, but he also knows how to celebrate her. From stunning on the red carpet to taking care of their three little girls, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, Lively “runs the show,” according to Reynolds. In a teaser for My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which premieres May 20 on Netflix, The...
RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy