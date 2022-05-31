White Sox put Anderson on IL with strained right groin

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is expected to miss at least three weeks because of a strained right groin, manager Tony La Russa said Tuesday.

"The good news is that it could be worse,” La Russa said, “which means that whatever the minimum was — you know, three weeks and not six weeks — is realistic, maybe. He heals fast. It’s still three long weeks for us.”

The White Sox put Anderson on the 10-day injured list before facing the Blue Jays in Toronto, and activated outfielder Luis Robert off the COVID-19 injured list. Anderson’s IL stint is retroactive to May 30.

The 2019 AL batting champ left Sunday’s win over the Cubs, going down in the outfield after fielding P.J. Higgins’ fifth-inning grounder and throwing to first for the out.

A first-time All-Star in 2021, Anderson ranks among the league leaders with a .356 batting average. He has five home runs and 19 RBI in 40 games.

“He’s our ignitor,” La Russa said.

Yasmani Grandal was in the leadoff spot as the DH Tuesday.

Anderson is accompanying the White Sox on their trip to Toronto and Tampa Bay so he can undergo treatment. He was riding a stationary bike in the visitor's clubhouse before batting practice Tuesday.

The struggling White Sox have been hit hard by injuries this year. Right-hander Lance Lynn (right knee) and outfielder Eloy Jiménez (right hamstring) are also on the injured list.

Robert last played May 22 against the Yankees. He’s batting .285 with six homers and 17 RBI in 33 games.

