Tuesday's Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Zac Lowther from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Cody Sedlock to Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Tim Anderson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 30. Reinstate OF Luis Robert from the COVID-19 IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled LHP Joey Wentz from Toledo (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Kenny Rosenberg from Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed SS Carlos Correa on the COVID-19 IL. Selected the contract of INF Jermaine Palacios from St. Paul (IL). Assigned RHP Cole Sands as the 27th man for a doubleheader.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Assigned OF Tim Locastro to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for rehab.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled and activated RHP Trent Thornton from Buffalo (IL). Designated LHP Ryan Borucki for assignment.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned LHP Ethan Small and 2B Mark Mathias to Nashville (IL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed CB Kyle Fuller.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Fabian Moreau.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR Travis Jonsen. Signed DL Akiem to a one-year contract.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed LB Brady Sheldon.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned Gs Pyotr Kochetkov and Jack LaFontaine to Chicago (AHL) on loan.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Justus Annunen from Colorado (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Dr. Angus Mugford senior vice President of player development and performance and Meghan Duggan has been promoted to director of player development.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Ben Reveno to a one-year MLS contract from the club's MLS NEXT Pro roster.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Announced M Albert Rusnak, Ds Xavier Arreaga and Nouhou and M Reed Baker-Whiting have been selected to report to Slovakia, Ecuador, Cameroon and U.S. U-19 MYNT, respectively for tournament play.

COLLEGE

FERRUM — Named Shelbylynn Adair head women's volleyball coach.

SOUTH FLORIDA — Named Mindy McCord head coach of women's lacrosse.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Jorge Diaz volunteer assistant coach of men's soccer.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .