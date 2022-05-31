Tuesday's Transactions
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Zac Lowther from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Cody Sedlock to Norfolk.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Tim Anderson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 30. Reinstate OF Luis Robert from the COVID-19 IL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled LHP Joey Wentz from Toledo (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Kenny Rosenberg from Salt Lake (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed SS Carlos Correa on the COVID-19 IL. Selected the contract of INF Jermaine Palacios from St. Paul (IL). Assigned RHP Cole Sands as the 27th man for a doubleheader.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Assigned OF Tim Locastro to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for rehab.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled and activated RHP Trent Thornton from Buffalo (IL). Designated LHP Ryan Borucki for assignment.
|National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned LHP Ethan Small and 2B Mark Mathias to Nashville (IL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed CB Kyle Fuller.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Fabian Moreau.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR Travis Jonsen. Signed DL Akiem to a one-year contract.
|Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Signed LB Brady Sheldon.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned Gs Pyotr Kochetkov and Jack LaFontaine to Chicago (AHL) on loan.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Justus Annunen from Colorado (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Dr. Angus Mugford senior vice President of player development and performance and Meghan Duggan has been promoted to director of player development.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Ben Reveno to a one-year MLS contract from the club's MLS NEXT Pro roster.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Announced M Albert Rusnak, Ds Xavier Arreaga and Nouhou and M Reed Baker-Whiting have been selected to report to Slovakia, Ecuador, Cameroon and U.S. U-19 MYNT, respectively for tournament play.
|COLLEGE
FERRUM — Named Shelbylynn Adair head women's volleyball coach.
SOUTH FLORIDA — Named Mindy McCord head coach of women's lacrosse.
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Jorge Diaz volunteer assistant coach of men's soccer.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
