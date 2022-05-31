ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Texas Police Officer Arrested On Suspicion Of Drunk Driving

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago

Photo: Collin County Jail, Getty Images

A Dallas police officer has been arrested and charged on suspicion of driving while intoxicated over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the Dallas Police Department announced Tuesday (May 31).

Senior corporal Daniel Jamieson was arrested by the McKinney Police Department on Monday, according to WFAA . He was taken to the Colin County Jail. According to arrest records, he was released Tuesday. He has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.

The McKinney Police Department told WFAA officers responded to a call Monday from a Tom Thumb located at 3001 S. Hardin Blvd. about an intoxicated man in the store. Witnesses watched him get into a car , which McKinney police officers quickly located and conducted a traffic stop, leading to Jamieson's arrest.

Jamieson has been with the Dallas Police Department's Tactical Operations Division since February 2018.

