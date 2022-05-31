ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Euphoria’s Henry Eikenberry Signs With WME

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KCj82_0fw0tRA300

Click here to read the full article.

WME has signed Henry Eikenberry for representation. He just landed a key role in Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room , a seasonal anthology series from Akiva Goldsman and New Regency. The series also stars Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum.

Eikenberry recently broke out in Sam Levinson’s Euphoria for HBO where he played Derek, the focal character in a revelatory love story following Jacob Elordi’s father Cal in his adolescent years.

Eikenberry continues to be represented by TMT Entertainment Group.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Katherine Heigl, EP & Star Of Netflix’s ‘Firefly Lane’, Signs With CAA

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed actor-producer Katherine Heigl (Firefly Lane) for representation. Heigl is an Emmy Award winner and two-time Golden Globe nominee who currently exec produces and stars in Netflix’s popular series Firefly Lane. The drama from creator Maggie Friedman is based on Kristin Hannah’s novel of the same name. It centers on Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke), who support each other through good times and bad with an unbreakable bond that carries them from their teens in the 1970s to their forties in the early 2000s. Heigl recently completed shooting the show’s second...
NFL
Deadline

Peter Tolan Comedy Pilot ‘Belated’ Starring Kal Penn Not Moving Forward At FX

Click here to read the full article. FX has opted not to move forward with Belated, Peter Tolan’s comedy pilot starring Kal Penn, Deadline has confirmed. Tolan, co-creator of FX’s Rescue Me, wrote, directed and executive produced the semi-autobiographical pilot, with Nick Alford of Cloudland also executive producing for FX Productions. In addition to Penn, cast included Ellie Taylor, Kaden Kearney, Amir Bageria and EaeMya ThynGi. The half-hour comedy followed an unexpected intergenerational friendship between Sachin (Penn), a recently out man in his 40s, and Clay (Kearney), a 17-year-old trans teen, as Sachin and his ex-wife (Taylor) and children (Bageria and ThynGi) attempted to find...
NFL
Deadline

‘Is It Cake?’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Is It Cake? has cooked up a second season at Netflix. The streamer has renewed the hit series, in which talented bakers compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects, in the hopes of fooling a panel of judges, with cash on the line. Mikey Day will return as host for Season 2, which will feature a new line-up of contestants and guest judges. Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season Following its premiere in March, the first season of Is It Cake? spent four weeks on Netflix’s global Top...
Deadline

Sarah Silverman Joins Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ At Netflix

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Silverman has joined the ensemble cast of the upcoming Netflix Leonard Bernstein pic Maestro, which has Bradley Cooper directing and starring as the iconic composer. Silverman joins Carey Mulligan, who will play Bernstein’s wife Felicia, as well as Matt Bomer and Maya Hawke. Pic will be produced by Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Fred Berner and Amy Durning. Sources say Silverman will play Bernstein’s sister in the film. In his directorial follow-up to A Star Is Born, Cooper will star as Bernstein and produce from the script he co-wrote with Oscar-winning Spotlight scribe Josh Singer....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#Anthology Series#Hbo#Celebrities#Wme#Apple Tv#Tmt Entertainment Group#Deadline Wme Signs#Thanksgiving Menu
Deadline

Dascha Polanco & Lil Rel Howery Join Natasha Lyonne In Rian Johnson’s Peacock Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Dascha Polanco (Orange Is The New Black) and Lil Rel Howery (Free Guy) have been cast opposite Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face, Peacock’s 10-episode mystery drama series from Rian Johnson, his T-Street banner and MRC Television. Details about the series or its characters have not been revealed beyond the show being described by Johnson as a fun, character driven, case-of-the-week mystery. In addition to Lyonne, Polanco and Howery join previously cast Adrien Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, Benjamin Bratt and David Castañeda. Knives Out and Star Wars filmmaker Johnson is the creator, writer and...
NFL
Deadline

Watch The Moment The Depp-Heard Trial Verdict Was Read In Courtroom

Click here to read the full article. The jury in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial announced a verdict today in the high-profile defamation lawsuit filed by Depp against his ex-wife. It found Heard liable on all three of the claims against her and Depp liable on two of her three claims against him. The verdict was announced at noon PT. Depp, who has been performing with guitar legend Jeff Beck in the U.K., was not there for the announcement. Heard, dressed all in black, fought back tears as the jury’s findings were announced one by one. Read All Of Deadline’s Exclusive Reporting...
NFL
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump, Ted Cruz & “Their Fellow Sewer-Dwellers” Over Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Jimmy Kimmel isn’t done talking about last week’s horrific shooting in small-town Texas yet — not when former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and “their fellow sewer-dwellers are working overtime this week to shift the blame.” The late-night host noted Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the NRA held its “annual meeting of the mindless” three days after the tragedy less than 300 miles away — because “you wouldn’t wanna lose that security deposit, now would you?” He asked later in the monologue, “What if the Democrats forced a vote on a bill that...
Deadline

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: James Earl Jones Confirmed As Voice Of Darth Vader

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about the June 1 episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. James Earl Jones is back as Darth Vader in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi. The familiar voice of Jones is heard in the third episode, which dropped today. In the episode, Darth Vader is in one of his meditation chambers and gets word that Obi-Wan is on a mining planet. Obi-Wan is trying to get young Leia to a port where they’re going to transport her back to her parents. Vader goes to the mining planet with the Inquisitors to hunt down Obi-Wan....
NFL
Deadline

‘Twisted Metal’: Richard Cabral Sets First Post-‘Mayans M.C.’ Role With Peacock Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominee Richard Cabral (Mayans M.C., American Crime) has joined the cast of Peacock’s Twisted Metal. Cabral will star as Quiet’s (Stephanie Beatriz) overprotective brother Loud in the live-action video game adaptation. From Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith and based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Twisted Metal is a half-hour action-comedy about a motor-mouthed outsider (Anthony Mackie) offered a chance at a better life — but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief (Beatriz), he’ll face savage...
NFL
Deadline

Queen Withdraws From Friday Platinum Jubilee Service After Suffering “Discomfort” During Thursday Celebrations

Click here to read the full article. Queen Elizabeth II has withdrawn from attending the UK’s Platinum Jubilee National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, Buckingham Palace said Thursday. The monarch has expressed her reluctance to stay away in a statement, which added that her son The Prince of Wales will be representing her the service, which will be televised on Friday as part of the second day of celebrations to mark her 70th anniversary on the throne. The decision for the Queen to stay at home comes after she experienced “discomfort” during Thursday’s first full day of celebrations....
NFL
Deadline

Joe Biden Responds To Elon Musk’s “Super Bad Feeling” About The Economy: “Lots Of Luck On His Trip To The Moon”

Click here to read the full article. Joe Biden, touting a better-than-expected jobs report, responded to reports that Elon Musk has a “super bad feeling” about the economic outlook and that he wants to slash jobs at Tesla by 10%. “While Elon Musk is talking about that, Ford is increasing their investment, overwhelmingly. I think Ford is increasing the investment in building new electric vehicles. Six thousand employees – union employees, I might add, in the Midwest. The former Chrysler Corporation, they also are making similar investments in electric vehicles. Intel is adding 20,000 new jobs making computer chips. So, you...
NFL
Deadline

Jamie Dimon, Head Of Largest US Bank, Predicts “Economic Hurricane” In Next Few Months

Click here to read the full article. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is telling investors to batten down the hatches, as the Ukraine war and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy are potentially creating an economic hurricane. Dimon, speaking at a financial conference sponsored by AllianceBernstein, said, “It’s a hurricane. Right now, it’s kind of sunny, things are doing fine, everyone thinks the Fed can handle this,” according to Bloomberg. However, “That hurricane is right out there, down the road, coming our way,” he added. “We just don’t know if it’s a minor one or Superstorm Sandy or Andrew or something like that....
NFL
Deadline

Johnny Depp Reacts To Verdict In Amber Heard Trial: “Jury Gave Me My Life Back”

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp released a statement minutes after the verdicts were read in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. “The jury gave me my life back,” he said, adding later. “Truth never perishes.” Amber Heard Says She Is “Heartbroken” By Verdict In Favor Of Johnny Depp: “The Disappointment I Feel Today Is Beyond Words” The jury in Fairfax, VA, today awarded Depp $15 million in damages against Heard over the 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post that claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. The five-man, two-woman civil jury later...
FAIRFAX, VA
Deadline

Amber Heard Wants To Appeal Jury Decision In Favor Of Johnny Depp, Her Attorney Tells ‘Today’: “She Has Some Excellent Grounds For It”

Click here to read the full article. Amber Heard’s attorney, appearing on NBC’s Today, said that her client “absolutely” wants to appeal a Virginia jury’s decision in favor of Johnny Depp, finding that the actress is liable for defamation in her Washington Post op ed claiming domestic abuse. “She has some excellent grounds for it,” Elaine Bredehoft told Savannah Guthrie. In the interview, Bredehoft blamed a number of factors for Heard’s loss, citing evidentiary decisions as well as the influence of social media. “She was demonized here,” Bredehoft said. “A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been...
NFL
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Barrel-Rolling To $290M, Becoming Tom Cruise’s Top-Grossing Movie At Domestic Box Office – Saturday AM Update

Click here to read the full article. Saturday AM Update: Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick held throughout the week, and it’s holding at a brilliant steady in weekend 2. I’m hearing that its -33% ease is one of the best for a wide release that’s opened to north of $100M, ahead of the -40% posted by Star Wars: The Force Awakens in December 2015 and tied with 2004’s Shrek 2  (-33%). Top Gun 2 is looking at $84.5M which will put it at $290M EOD Sunday; easily the best Tom Cruise has ever seen at the domestic box office. The Joseph Kosinski directed movie cashed...
NFL
Deadline

Sheryl Sandberg Leaving Meta Platforms, Formerly Facebook, Because of Company Investigation, Burnout – WSJ Report

Click here to read the full article. The Wall St. Journal is reporting that Meta Platforms COO Sheryl Sandberg may have been prompted in part to give up her position because of a company investigation into her activities, including a review of her use of corporate resources to help plan her upcoming wedding. As of May, the review was ongoing, the WSJ said. The investigation is also looking into allegations that Sandberg pressured the U.K.’s Daily Mail to “shelve” an article about Sandberg’s former boyfriend, Activision Blizzard Inc. CEO Bobby Kotick, and a 2014 temporary restraining order against him. “None of this...
NFL
Deadline

‘NYC Point Gods’: Docu On Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury & Others Gets Showtime Airdate

Click here to read the full article. Yessss! Showtime has set a summer premiere date for NYC Point Gods, a feature-length documentary on the enduring impact of New York City point guards who honed their craft on the city’s playgrounds and high school gyms in the 1980s and ’90s. The pic from Showtime Documentary Films and Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s Boardroom tips off at 9 p.m. Friday, July 29, on the premium cable net. NYC Point Gods features a who’s who of point guard deities: Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, Kenny Smith, Rod Strickland, Dwayne “Pearl” Washington, Rafer Alston and God Shammgod....
NBA
Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II Appears On Buckingham Palace Balcony For Platinum Jubilee Kick-Off

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: The first main event of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations concluded shortly after 1pm local time in London today. Eyes were on the iconic balcony at Buckingham Palace where the monarch made her first appearance at about 12:30pm on a beautiful day one might call fit for a queen. She has rarely been seen in public of late owing to health problems in the past year. From her vantage point, she inspected the troops with the Duke of Kent as the Trooping the Colour neared its conclusion. At just before 1pm local,...
NFL
Deadline

Platinum Jubilee: Her Majesty The Queen Remains The World’s Biggest Star

Click here to read the full article. Billy Elliot’s Stephen Daldry hailed her as “the biggest star ever.“ The filmmaker was referring to Her Majesty The Queen, who on this day celebrates the 70th anniversary of her being crowned sovereign of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. How To Watch The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers, Sir David Attenborough Get Ready To Celebrate Milestone With Parades And Concerts On BBC And ABC News Daldry made that comment to this reporter several years ago, during pre-production of Netflix drama The Crown, of which he is an executive producer and...
NFL
Deadline

‘Arrow’ Star Colton Haynes Explains In New Memoir Why He Left The Hit Show Before Its Final Season

Click here to read the full article. The truth is out there. Arrow’s Colton Haynes has clarified what his exit from the show was really about in a new memoir, Miss Memory Lane (Atria Books). Haynes, who played Arsenal, sidekick to the Arrow, originally said he wasn’t invited back after Season 7. It seemed to make sense, since he was only in about half of the 22 episodes that season. Now, the new book reveals that’s not exactly true. “I had walked away from my full-time job on Arrow at the beginning of the year, supposedly because my contract had ended,” Haynes wrote....
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

89K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy