ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Will-o’-the-Wisp’ (‘Fogo-Fatuo’): Film Review | Cannes 2022

By Leslie Felperin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PBido_0fw0tOl600

Queer, inclusive, eco-conscious and frankly pretty pornographic, Portuguese director Joao Pedro Rodrigues’ musical fantasy Will-o’-the-Wisp ( Fogo-Fátuo ) was arguably the most fun anyone could have had for 67 minutes in a cinema during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Which is not to say the film doesn’t also have its serious moments, given that it touches on environmental catastrophe, lost love and even death. Still, this is a joyful romp that revolves around a young princeling (Mauro Costa) who defies family tradition to become a fireman and finds love with fellow firefighter Afonso (André Cabral).

Punctuated with impressive dance numbers to old children’s TV tunes and pop songs, choreographed by Madalena Xavier, this is sure to be programmed at LBGTQ+-friendly festivals everywhere. The abundant images of penises in every state of excitation will mean hardcore certification in most territories, but it’s sure to find an audience all the same.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The film was made on an obviously modest budget that keeps the sets simple and the costumes skimpy — although there may be other reasons for that last design choice. Director Rodrigues ( The Ornithologist ) and his co-screenwriters João Rui Guerra da Mata and Paulo Lopes Graça put a sci-fi narrative frame around the story with a few simply decorated rooms. Winking at the audience even in the choice of year, the film starts in 2069, with King Alfredo of Portugal (played by Joel Branco in this time frame) on his death bed, thinking back over his life.

The action soon shifts to the same royal palace but in an alternate version of our present day. Alfredo (Costa) is a young man in his twenties with a cloud of blond ringlets and a sweetly bovine expression who is troubled by the wildfires sweeping the country. (Portugal has indeed recently had devastating wildfires, like many parts of our soon to be uninhabitable planet.)

His imperious, snobbish parents, however, seem barely concerned. Despite Alfredo’s word-perfect recitation of Greta Thunberg’s famous speech to the United Nations (“We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth — how dare you!”), they’re horrified that he wants to go off and become a fireman. “Don’t confuse the royal family with documentary cinema!” his mother chides, a line that provoked much mirth at the festival screening I attended.

Nevertheless, Alfredo goes off to join the firehouse, resisting the discouraging reactions from the fire chief (Claudia Jardim, salty and delicious) and the men and women who warn him that training will be as fierce as their dancing. In the firehouse garage, willowy Alfredo performs a pas de deux with his muscular tutor Afonso. This involves lots of moves from the classical ballet repertoire with a corps de ballet of firemen and women behind them, all set to a Portuguese song called “Black on White,” a somewhat on-the-nose choice given that Afonso is a person of color.

Before long, desire is kindled between the two men when Alfredo must practice his mouth-to-mouth resuscitation technique on his teacher. The homoerotic atmosphere extends to the other firemen in residence, who like to recreate scenes from famous paintings with each other while naked — from Titian’s Rape of Lucretia to Francis Bacon’s wrestlers. Later, called out to tend a real fire supposedly, Alfredo and Afonso lie naked in the grass and rub each other’s sticks until their desire is quenched, a rather sweet bit of hardcore that goes all the way to the money shots.

The later half of the film is even less densely plotted, but still pretty much a hoot. While the cast’s dancing is very good, on the whole, the acting suggests less training. But that fits the semi-professional vibe even better, creating a work that feels light, quick and quite dirty in every sense.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Activists React to Hollywood’s Silence During Johnny Depp Trial: “Where Are You and Why Are You Not Supporting Amber Heard?”

It may seem that every TikTokker, cable news commentator and chatterbox neighbor has an opinion about the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial that concluded Wednesday in Virginia. But for many sexual violence survivors, there has been a noteworthy absence from the conversation: Hollywood. While major stars and the industry activist group Time’s Up mobilized around other high-profile #MeToo cases like Harvey Weinstein’s and Bill Cosby’s, there has been no such movement around the Depp-Heard trial, which involves allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault. (Depp said multiple times on the stand that he has never struck a woman,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Reporter

Elliot Page Reflects on Pre-Transition Pain: “I Could Not Picture Myself as a Woman Aging”

Elliot Page is opening up about his experience since coming out as transgender and nonbinary toward the tail end of 2020. In a guest column for Esquire published Wednesday, Page reflected on how he received love and support from many people after his announcement but also “hatred and cruelty and vitriol” from others.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Sparrow Academy Makes Punchy Introduction in 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Trailer'Umbrella Academy,' 'Starstruck,' 'Rutherford Falls' Master Classes Added to Banff Fest Lineup (Exclusive)'Into My Name' ('Nel Mio Nome'): Film Review | Berlin 2022 Page described transphobia as “just so, so, so extreme” and brought...
SOCIETY
The Hollywood Reporter

Harvey Weinstein’s 23-Year Prison Sentence Upheld on Appeal

A New York appeals court on Thursday affirmed the conviction of Harvey Weinstein for rape and sexual assault, turning down his bid to overturn the decision based on arguments that the trial was stacked against him. In a unanimous decision, a five justice appellate panel of the New York Supreme Court backed the trial judge’s rulings that Weinstein claimed were procedurally improper and unfair.More from The Hollywood ReporterCinemaCon: Universal Unwraps First Look at Harvey Weinstein Movie 'She Said'Harvey Weinstein Threatened to Replace Peter Jackson With Quentin Tarantino on 'Lord of the Rings'Appellate Judges Raise Doubts About Harvey Weinstein's Conviction “We reject defendant’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Titian
Person
Catherine Deneuve
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Jerzy Skolimowski
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Francis Bacon
HollywoodLife

Charlie Chaplin’s Granddaughter Kiera, 39, Sizzles In Black Gown At Cannes Film Festival: Photos

Kiera Chaplin gave her own spin on “black and white” film when she attended the Chopard Loves Cinema dinner at the Hotel Martinez on Saturday (May 21), part of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Kiera, 39, wore a black glittery gown that featured a cutout slit that gave her some seductive cleavage. She paired the look with a silvery clutch, which matched her glittery earrings. The granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin — who bore a strong family resemblance to her grandfather and grandmother, Oona O’Neill — completed the outfit with a pair of gold pumps.
MOVIES
Variety

Anne Hathaway, James Gray Tear Up During Seven-Minute Emotional Cannes Standing Ovation for ‘Armageddon Time’

Click here to read the full article. Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong made the end of the world seem pretty fabulous on Thursday night, hitting the Croisette for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of writer-director James Gray’s “Armageddon Time.” Gray’s semi-autobiographical film about growing up in 1980s Queens stars newcomers Banks Repeta (as the Gray surrogate) and Jaylin Webb (as his best friend). Hathaway and Strong play solid a Jewish couple with dreams of upward mobility. They struggle to understand Repeta, a sixth grader grappling with his identity and adhering to authority. His relationship with his ailing grandfather Anthony Hopkins, who...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Venice Film Festival#Wisp#Portuguese#U K Competition Watchdog
Daily Beast

Queen Meets Lilibet During Private Lunch at Windsor Castle

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth has met Lilibet, the 1-year-old daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who was named after her. The meeting happened at Windsor Castle, where...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen Reteam for ‘Book Club 2’

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen have reunited for Book Club 2 – the Next Chapter. The comedy from Focus Features, Endeavor Content and Makeready has started production on the sequel to the 2018 comedy Book Club, about friends who undergo romantic awakenings after reading Fifty Shades of Grey.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarta Kauffman on the Inspiration of 'Grace and Frankie' and Her Hopes Amid a Shifting IndustryApple Original Films and Skydance Animation Debut Teaser Trailer for 'Luck'Viola Davis Set to Receive Kering Women in Motion Award During Cannes Film Festival Other returning castmembers include Andy Garcia, Don Johnson...
MOVIES
Deadline

Kate Beckinsale Set To Star In Spy Thriller ‘Canary Black’ For ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel & Anton — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale (Underworld) has been set to star in action spy thriller Canary Black from Taken and Peppermint director Pierre Morel. Producer, financier and sales firm Anton (Greenland) is launching the project for the Cannes market. The Matthew Kennedy (Inheritance) script will see Beckinsale play top level CIA agent Avery Graves who is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and help locate the coveted intelligence that the kidnappers want. The project is being produced by Anton’s Sebastien...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

George Miller on Trying to Cast Tilda Swinton in ‘Furiosa’: “It Was the First Thing I Thought About”

After directing Tilda Swinton in Three Thousand Years of Longing, filmmaker George Miller understood why such auteurs as Wes Anderson and Luca Guadagnino repeatedly call on the versatile actress to be in their films. “She really is something. She’s an artist and one of the wisest people I’ve ever known,” he told THR at the Cannes Film Festival, where Longing had its world premiere. Miller was eager to cast her in his next film, the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa, starring Anya Taylor-Joy. “It was the first thing I thought about,” Miller said of finding a role for her. But...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah Reveals the Gift Adam Sandler Bought for Her After Their ‘Hustle’ Premiere

Queen Latifah is about to get the chance to walk a mile in Adam Sandler’s shoes. Latifah visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where she chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel about Hustle, the LeBron James-produced Netflix drama in which she stars opposite Sandler, who plays a struggling basketball scout. Kimmel seemed to find it amusing that the stars play husband and wife in the film, with the host asking her, “Did you ever imagine you’d be playing Adam Sandler’s significant other?”More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix's 'Hustle': Film Review'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Drops Film...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Brad Johnson, Actor in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Always,’ Dies at 62

Brad Johnson, the onetime rodeo cowboy and “Marlboro Man” who starred opposite Holly Hunter and Richard Dreyfuss in the Steven Spielberg romantic drama Always, has died. He was 62. Johnson died Feb. 18 of complications from COVID-19 in Fort Worth, Texas, his rep, Linda McAlister, told The Hollywood Reporter. THR was recently alerted about his death.More from The Hollywood ReporterIsidoro Raponi, Mechanical Effects Expert on 'E.T.,' 'King Kong' and 'Alien,' Dies at 76Charles Siebert, Actor on 'Trapper John, M.D.,' Dies at 84Master P Opens Up About "Overwhelming Grief" Following Daughter Tytyana Miller's Death at 29 For director John Milius, Johnson portrayed a...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix’s ‘Hustle’: Film Review

Adam Sandler so seldom steps far outside his man-child comedy comfort zone that his more dramatic outings, notably Punch-Drunk Love and Uncut Gems, are uniquely rewarding. The same goes for the rare comedy in which the actor’s shtick is contained, channeled into a nuanced characterization, like Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected). There’s pleasure and poignancy watching Sandler in Hustle as basketball scout Stanley Sugarman, a man whose infectious passion for the sport keeps hitting a wall of defeat. Adhering to the formulaic requirements of inspirational sports dramas while supplying plenty of individuality and characters worth rooting for,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Butterfly Vision’ (‘Bachennya Metelyka’): Film Review | Cannes 2022

Lilya (Rita Burkovska), a soldier in the Ukrainian army, returns home with a horrific case of PTSD and more after she is captured by enemy soldiers on Ukraine’s eastern front. Inevitably, given the subject, viewers are likely to find Butterfly Vision (Bachennya Metelyka) disturbing, but it’s also an unexpectedly hopeful drama, a fine feature debut for Maksym Nakonechnyi who trained in TV and shorts. Although the film was already in post-production in 2021, well before the Russian army invaded, and Lilya’s captors are clearly described as Ukrainian separatists, this affecting work feels even more relevant given how much the war...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Isidoro Raponi, Mechanical Effects Expert on ‘E.T.,’ ‘King Kong’ and ‘Alien,’ Dies at 76

Isidoro Raponi, the acclaimed mechanical effects expert who helped design, build and operate E.T. for the 1982 Steven Spielberg classic and worked on such other films as King Kong, Alien and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, has died. He was 76. Raponi died Friday of congestive heart failure at a rehabilitation facility in Los Angeles, a Disney publicist announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterBrad Johnson, Actor in Steven Spielberg's 'Always,' Dies at 62Charles Siebert, Actor on 'Trapper John, M.D.,' Dies at 84Master P Opens Up About "Overwhelming Grief" Following Daughter Tytyana Miller's Death at 29 Raponi also created the various dinosaurs seen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy