ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Officials remove 5-foot-long alligator from North Myrtle Beach

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The holiday weekend brought excitement to Myrtle Beach, when an alligator was spotted swimming in the waves.

A woman posted videos to Facebook on Sunday that show the alligator in the shallow water on the beach. In the videos, you can see a crowd of people gathered to see the animal. One video shows a man stepping forward and grabbing the alligator’s tail, attempting to push it further out to sea.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources was called around 3 p.m. to remove the gator, and told WPDE that the animal was approximately 5 feet long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UzqlR_0fw0tFoZ00
Officials remove 5-foot-long alligator from North Myrtle Beach Photo shows the alligator as it was contained by North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue. (North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue)

North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue responded to the beach, saying in a Facebook post that they removed the freshwater alligator from the beach, and that it was not hurt. Officials reminded people in their post that any animal out of its natural habitat is likely to be scared and confused, and urged people to give it space.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The owner of the Myrtle Beach Safari is now behind bars, according to online records. Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday. No charges have been listed as of 10 a.m. Saturday. An FBI source confirmed...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
travelawaits.com

Charleston Just Told Carnival It Can No Longer Sail Out Of Its Port Starting In 2024, Here’s Why

South Carolina is saying goodbye to Carnival Cruise Line starting in 2024, and the state is happy to see the company go!. The South Carolina Ports Authority is ending its deal with Carnival, preventing the cruise line from departing from Charleston. Carnival ships are currently using the Union Pier Terminal for departures and arrivals. A lot of those journeys are short — heading to the Caribbean and back. The state’s decision ends a 14-year contract. Carnival will still be able to use the port, but only for the day.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Crews respond to car in pond near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a car in a pond Thursday near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore. Crews were called to a pond near the Carolina Opry on North Kings Highway, Moore said. A News13 crew was on scene as crews removed a silver Hyundai Elantra from the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Pets & Animals
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
Myrtle Beach, SC
Lifestyle
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Pets & Animals
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Lifestyle
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
charlestondaily.net

New ‘Eatertainement’ Venue coming to Mount Pleasant, SC (Shem Creek)

CHARLESTON (June 3, 2022) – MIX, an exciting new ‘eatertainment’ concept developed by Boston-based PiNZ Entertainment Group has announced today that it will be opening its debut location at Brookgreen Town Center near Shem Creek. Located at 730 Coleman Blvd in Mt Pleasant, this location will open late 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Gator#Swimming#Nmbor#Nmb Animal Control#Cox Media Group
WBTW News13

Conway police search for missing ‘Timmy the Turtle’ statue

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are looking for a missing “Timmy the Turtle” statue. “Timmy the Turtle” is a 50-pound bronze statue that was created in partnership with Coastal Carolina University students for the Conway Critters project. The statue was last seen at the Bonfire Restaurant on a pedestal. “We know that its (sic) […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

3 charged in Horry County double homicide

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people have been charged in connection to the murders of a 20 and 19-year-old earlier this week. Three people “knowingly engaged in a common scheme to commit an armed robbery” that led to the deaths, according to a post from police. Dajon Malik, 18, of Conway, along with 19-year-old […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Potential Tropical Cyclone One forms near the Yucatan Peninsula

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Potential Tropical Cyclone One has formed near the Yucatan Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center. The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on the system at 5 p.m. Thursday. It’s expected to form into Tropical Storm Alex in the Gulf of Mexico by 1 p.m. Friday, according to the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
The Post and Courier

Alligator roaming through Goose Creek neighborhood prompts warnings about animals' mating season

On May 25, the Goose Creek Police Department reported a nine-and-a-half foot alligator was making its way along the walking trails inside the Hamlets in Crowfield. The reptile wasn’t out for a stroll. It’s mating season, and while gators can be dangerous any time, in the late spring they become very protective of their space. The animal has a one track mind this time of year — which can be a bad thing, given that its brain is the size of half a tablespoon, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WBTW News13

$75 million Augusta Plantation Interchange to be paid for through Horry County hospitality funds

HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County officials announced Wednesday that the new interchange expected to be constructed along Highway 31 will be paid for 100% through Horry County hospitality funds. The $75 million interchange will connect Augusta Plantation to Revolutionary War Way. County Councilman Bill Howard said the design phase of the project just […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Drive-by shooting damages vehicles at West Ashley neighborhood

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s office say a drive-by shooting damaged vehicles at a West Ashley neighborhood Thursday night. Authorities say it happened in the 700 block of Cartwright Drive where multiple shots were fired outside a home, but no injuries were reported.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
73K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy