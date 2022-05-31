ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County, IL

Health Fair

The Voice
The Voice
 2 days ago

Events HealthHealthHealth FairKane County Health Department. The Kane County Health Department, in partnership with the Aurora African American...

The Voice

Illinois will provide more funds for nursing homes

Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation Tuesday, May 31 that will pump an additional $700 million annually into Medicaid-funded nursing homes, provided they use that money to increase staff members and wages in their facilities. “This is truly a game changer,” Pritzker said at a bill signing ceremony at a Chicago-area...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Voice

Many events continue busy season this month

Memorial Day photos reflect the traditional remembrance of the occasion when the focus is on those military personnel who make life’s transition, either in the service of the Nation, or in succeeding years. The Voice is filled with meaningful Memorial Day photos this week, however, other important items, which ordinarily would find space in these pages found limited space.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Preparation under way for Pride Day

A Geneva congregation and two Aurora churches will be partners in Pride Day activities Sunday, June 12. Unitarian Universalist Society of Geneva congregants will join with members of Aurora’s New England Congregational Church (NECC) and Wesley United Methodist Church to offer a day of family Pride activities and to share in a profound witness to the unconditional welcome of communities.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora Museum Week June 5-11

Aurora Downtown will sponsor the fifth annual Aurora Museum Week June 5 to June 11. Aurora Museum Week will focus on five museums with seven days of activities to encourage community members to visit and explore Aurora’s museums. Aurora Museum Week highlights: Blackberry Farm (Early Streets Museum), Aurora Regional...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

New Pavilion plan at Knoch Knolls Park

Recently, Naperville Park District learned that the Beneficiary of the Frank J. Rus Trust wishes to donate $250,000 to support the construction of a new pavilion and site improvements at Knoch Knolls Park. The Frank J. Rus Trust previously donated approximately 40 acres of land to the Park District in 2021, creating the Frank Rus Preserve at Knoch Knolls Park. The new pavilion will support the Park District’s outdoor educational and recreational programs and provide visitors to the park with an area to picnic in a beautiful natural setting. The pavilion is proposed for the south side of the DuPage River, accessible from the bicycle/pedestrian bridge.
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Voice

Call to work together on an abortion issue

The likely overthrow of Roe v. Wade this month by the U.S. Supreme Court puts abortion back in the crosshairs of American public focus. The polar opposite Pro-Life and Pro-Choice camps appear more interested in ideology than in the practical matter of reducing decisions to have an abortion. Enter Perry...
GRIDLEY, IL
The Voice

The People’s Ball, Summer Reading Adventure, at Aurora Public Library District

There is a lot happening at the Aurora Public Library District (APLD) in the upcoming weekend. Two large-scale events are happening at Santori Library Friday evening and Saturday morning. The People’s Ball June 3 is the Library’s First Friday event with Aurora Downtown, and then we turn around and come right back Saturday morning June 4 to celebrate the kick-off of our Summer Reading Adventure program!
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Plano’s second Juneteenth Day at Johns School

Plano’s second annual Juneteenth Celebration will be held Sunday, June 19 next to Emily G. Johns School at 430 Mitchell Drive in Plano. Celebration will be freedom and family with a day full of relaxation, food, and family fun. This year’s event will feature a special tribute to fathers...
PLANO, IL
The Voice

Lake Michigan water level affects flood control

The year 2020 marked Lake Michigan’s highest water level in 120 years, experts said, and climate variance makes future water levels challenging to predict. Coastal impacts are well-documented, but the effect of Lake level rise on the inland waterways is poorly understood. A University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign study examined how Lake Michigan’s rising levels affect water quality, flood control and invasive species management within the Chicago-area waterway system that connects Lake Michigan to Illinois, Indiana, and the Mississippi River basin.
CHICAGO, IL
The Voice

Reader’s Voice: On a previous letter on guns

The writing and publication dates of Phil Wood’s recent commentary in The Voice on The answer: Intact mother/father, May 19, 2022) on our Nation’s gun laws preceded the sad incident in Uvalde, Texas, but it is nonetheless unfortunate that many of us now find it difficult to read his contribution with a calm and receptive thoughtfulness. I have done my best.
UVALDE, TX
The Voice

Placement of EV charging stations society’s question

Ever wonder what drives the placement of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and who will benefit from them? What about the working-poor and minority communities? Will they be able to take advantage of electric vehicles, their benefits, and the glut of associated technologies?. As General Motors and other U.S. automakers...
CHICAGO, IL
The Voice

Aurora’s Tanner House to open May 29

In the Summer this year the Tanner House Museum in Aurora will be open to the public Sunday afternoons beginning May 29. The season will run through September 4. Hours will be 1 p.m to 4 p.m.. Visitors may come at any time during those hours. Reservations will not be...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Reader’s Voice: Safety first reason to vote yes

Vote yes on the June 28 Referendum to provide funding for OFPD (Oswego Fire Protection District) to keep up with our growing safety needs. In 2002, the only thing in town on Route 34 was farmland and the Home Depot and the population was approximately 15,000. Twenty years later you can see the business growth on Route 34 and the number of subdivisions built to raise Oswego’s population to more than 35,000.
OSWEGO, IL
The Voice

Reader’s Commentary: Memories recalled

 Charles Coddington’s recent article on Aurora old-timers memories (May 19: Aurora old-timers know special sites of past places) stirred a few memories for me of my near East Side Aurora neighborhood, the South Broadway/North Avenue area. • Our ever-present mail carrier, Benny, was met at his starting place by...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Shift to the good functions of Summer at hand

Summer unofficially will begin with Memorial Day and joyfully (hopefully) work its way through Labor Day, the unofficial end of Summer. With Memorial Day we enjoy activities and must pause to understand reasons in memoriam why we have a Memorial Day. As a society we should be dedicated to minimize reasons for additional memorial days.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Reader’s Voice: Gun-filled cycle vicious

Here is a response to the Reader’s Voice article: Reader’s Voice: The answer: Intact mother/father in the May 19 edition. This is on target as far as it goes, but preserving families appears to be easier said than done. Any specific suggestions as to how to accomplish this laudable goal?
AURORA, IL
The Voice

DuPage County inaugural Community Arts Festival May 28

The DuPage County’s inaugural Community Arts Festival will take place Saturday, May 28 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton!. A variety of musical acts will perform throughout the day and food trucks and a beer tent will be available to provide refreshments. Community artists will be showcasing and selling their work throughout the festival.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

League of Women Voters Aurora Area Candidate forums June 1

The League of Women Voters Aurora Area will be host to two virtual candidate forums Wednesday, June 1 for candidates running in the Democratic Primary for the Illinois House of Representatives District 83 and the Democratic Party Primary for Judge of the Circuit Court 16th Judicial Circuit (Kane County). The...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Spring Lake Cemetery

New grave-markers at Spring Lake Cemetery in Aurora. Steven Westlake of Aurora-based P.H. Sheridan Camp No. 2, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Saturday, May 21, reads names of 18 veterans who recently received new grave-markers at Spring Lake Cemetery in Aurora. This content is for 30 Day...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Reading

Carousel EducationAndrea TiberiAurora Public Library DistrictReading. Read Beyond the Beaten Path to begin June 4 in Aurora. Close your eyes and imagine you’re walking along a quiet path in the woods, winding through the trees. A bird flutters through a beam of sunlight as it streams through the branches. Up ahead you hear a babbling creek and hike towards the sound. Near the bank is a tree...
AURORA, IL
