Health Fair

Recently, Naperville Park District learned that the Beneficiary of the Frank J. Rus Trust wishes to donate $250,000 to support the construction of a new pavilion and site improvements at Knoch Knolls Park. The Frank J. Rus Trust previously donated approximately 40 acres of land to the Park District in 2021, creating the Frank Rus Preserve at Knoch Knolls Park. The new pavilion will support the Park District’s outdoor educational and recreational programs and provide visitors to the park with an area to picnic in a beautiful natural setting. The pavilion is proposed for the south side of the DuPage River, accessible from the bicycle/pedestrian bridge.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO