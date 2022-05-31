ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGNO

WATCH: St. Charles Parish prepares for hurricane season 2022

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cwlls_0fw0snjm00

HAHNVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Hurricane season begins on June, 1 and St. Charles Parish Government officials held a press conference in preparation for a suspected busy season in 2022.

The press conference was held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Emergency Operations Center in Hahnville.

St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell, Sheriff Greg Champagne, and President of the Firemen`s Association Armond Bourque attended.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
K945

Forget Buc-ee’s, Louisiana’s Best Gas Station is Just 1 Hour Away

There's been a lot of talk about the super-truck stops known as Buc-ee's. Sure, it's a great place to stop and spend some time (and a lot of money) on a road trip IF you happened to be travelling through a state that is blessed enough to have one. Unfortunately, Louisiana is not one of those states. But, do we really need an oversized beaver and his big wall of jerky? No - we have something much better.
WDSU

Happy Birthday! St. James Parish man turns 100

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — A St. James Parish man is celebrating his centennial. Edwin Octave Jr. turns 100 years old today. Edwin “DoLou” Octave Jr. is the father of 15 children, 53 grandchildren, 124 great-grandchildren and 48 great-great-grandchildren. Loved ones say he is the rock of his family and a staple in the community.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Hahnville#Wgno
WGNO

WATCH: Gov. Edwards on COVID-19 cases rising, abortion and Ronald Greene

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards provided updates on COVID-19, hurricane season, and the Legislative Session on Thursday afternoon. Edwards started the conference talking about the state budget. He says this is the best budget for higher education in a generation. Edwards has raised the pay for teachers for the fifth time […]
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Fish Free Louisiana— No License Required

If so then get ready because the annual Free Fishing Weekend dates have been announced. The annual Free Fishing Weekend will be held on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, 2022. This is a great opportunity to get outside with the family and spend some time fishing. Remember that...
KEDM

Louisiana Red Cross Urges the Community to Prepare for Potentially Active Hurricane Season

NEW ORLEANS, JUNE 1, 2022 — This hurricane season, which starts today and runs through Nov. 30, will be another very active one, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The Louisiana Region of the American Red Cross urges all residents to make their preparations now and is issuing a call for more people to volunteer to respond to emergencies.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
kalb.com

What are the lowest-earning parishes in Louisiana?

(Stacker) - Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck on LA 12

Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish on June 1, 2022, shortly before 5:00 p.m. David J. Riley, 30, of DeRidder, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. According to preliminary findings, a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck driven by Taylor A. Maye, 21, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was traveling west on LA 12. Maye crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone for reasons that are still being investigated. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 when it was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 63-Year-Old Woman

Louisiana Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 63-Year-Old Woman. Update: The Silver Alert has been canceled for Ms. Leonard. She has been located safe. Louisiana – On June 3, 2022, at approximately 4:10 pm Louisiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert on behalf of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for 63-year-old Darline Leonard. Ms. Leonard walked away from her home located on Emile Drive in Lockport, Louisiana. According to authorities , she was last seen June 2, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. and was discovered missing around 5:30 a.m. this morning. She could be in the area of the Valentine Bridge or the Valentine Chemical Plant, which is now closed.
LOCKPORT, LA
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana Residents Anxiously Watching Gulf This Week

Louisiana residents are anxiously watching the Gulf of Mexico for tropical development this week after enjoying a relaxing holiday weekend. Memorial Day, for many people, is the unofficial beginning of the summer season. That season usually means vacations, cookouts, swimming, tanning, and in recent years watching the Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development. This year will be no different.
WGNO

WGNO

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy