The 10 gun laws signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul might prevent another mass shooting — or they might not. One or a combination of them could be just enough of an impediment to keep a rifle out of murderous hands. Or some provisions could prove unworkable, a product of having been hastily negotiated and barely debated by lawmakers in the waning hours of the legislative session last week.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO