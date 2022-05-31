ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Massachusetts man flattened women’s tires, filled gas tanks with water

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Police: Massachusetts man flattened women's tires, filled gas tanks with water

MILFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man was arrested Tuesday after police in several communities said that he targeted young women by vandalizing their vehicles.

Police arrested Alexander Yee in connection with incidents in Franklin, Holliston, Milford, Medway and Bellingham, Massachusetts, WFXT reported.

Milford’s deputy police chief told WFXT that Yee intentionally targeted a woman’s car at a Target, pouring juice in her gas tank.

Multiple police departments had posted warnings on Facebook, with the Holliston Police Department saying that there were “reports of an individual seeking to disable cars being operated by young females.” In each case, the woman’s car was vandalized in some way, whether that was air let out of a tire or juice or water added to the gas tank, police said. Police said that the same person who created the problem would then approach the woman, offering to help.

Franklin police said that the suspect had been spotted in their town on Friday, urging people to call them that if their car breaks down or is tampered with.

In a Facebook post, Milford police warned that anyone who comes out of a store to find that their vehicle’s tire is flat, should call the police and not try to start the vehicle.

