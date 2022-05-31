ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MA

Students jump for joy on Senior Picnic Day

theweektoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMATTAPOISETT — Seniors at Old Rochester Regional High School take a celebratory leap in...

sippican.theweektoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
theweektoday.com

Meet the prom-enaders before ORR prom

MATTAPOISETT — Under spectacular sunny skies, Old Rochester Regional High School students took photos, exchanged hugs and shared a moment at the school Tuesday, May 31 before heading to their prom in Newport, R.I. Before that, they participated in the promenade, where prom-goers were introduced to an overflowing auditorium...
NEWPORT, RI
theweektoday.com

Middle School to host art, talent show

The Wareham Middle School will host an art and talent show celebrating the end of the school year from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. The art show will be open in the school’s library from 5 to 5:30 p.m. From there, art enthusiasts will proceed to...
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Wareham High class of ‘62 hosts reunion

The Wareham High School Class of 1962 will hold a reunion in honor of the 60th anniversary of their graduation on Wednesday, June 22. The event will be held at noon at Lindsey’s Restaurant at 3138 Cranberry Highway. Classmates and guests are invited to attend. Attendees will be able...
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Teacher Is a Serious Role Model for Students

Miss Kate Wahle is a fifth-grade teacher at Nativity Preparatory School in New Bedford. “Ms. Wahle goes above and beyond the call of action. In addition to leading English and Social Studies classes for the 5th Graders at Nativity Prep, she also coaches the sailing and volleyball teams, coordinates all advising efforts within the school, and recently collaborated with local efforts to paint a mural in the south side of New Bedford despite already having a loaded schedule. Ms. Wahle is the exact person you would want in front of your students. She is caring, well-planned, thorough, and sincere in everything she does. She works well with her coworkers and advocates for her students day in and day out.”
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mattapoisett, MA
City
Rochester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
Rochester, MA
Education
theweektoday.com

Rochester’s Memorial Day Boat Race makes a splash

Will Poirier of Marion had a motto for the Rochester Memorial Day Boat Race as he climbed into his boat: “It’s not about the race, it’s about the journey,” he said. The journey took place in “perfect weather” on race day for the first time in years, said Aaron Benner, who volunteers to keep time.
ROCHESTER, MA
FUN 107

Escaped Cow Visits Campgrounds in Wareham and Plymouth

A cow got loose this morning in the Plymouth-Wareham area, and apparently she has an affinity for camping. Just days after a pair of cows cut loose in Fairhaven, another cow has apparently been on the moooove all morning a little further east and maybe be looking for a nice vacation spot.
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

WLT Hosts “Free Sale” at Whitlock’s Landing

Where: Whitlock’s Landing, 150 Glen Charlie Road, Wareham, MA 02538. What could be better than a yard sale? A yard sale where everything is free! The Wareham Land Trust has surplus from a recent yard sale, with items ranging from household goods to furniture, and we’re doing a bit of spring cleaning. Stop by for a minute, discover a new free treasure, and say hi to the Wareham Land Trust team!
WAREHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Highschool#Ned S Point
theweektoday.com

Mattapoisett Library to host crafting exhibit

MATTAPOISETT — The Mattapoisett Free Public Library is hosting a river road crafts exhibit June 15 to July 14. The exhibit will showcase the work of Mattapoisett crafter Kathy McCarthy. Her curiosity has led her from music to knitting to basket weaving to spoon carving to watercolor painting to...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
theweektoday.com

Art in Bloom to blossom at Marion Art Center

MARION — Art in Bloom, a three-day festival at the Marion Art Center, will take place June 23 to 25 at Marion Art Center, 80 Pleasant St. A reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23. The center will host several events over the three-day...
MARION, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
theweektoday.com

One-act plays to be performed in June

MARION — The Marion Art Center Theater will present its second production of the season, outdoors in Bicentennial Park, Marion, located across the street from the center at 80 Pleasant St. The June production features four one-act plays by David Ives, from his comedic collection. “All in the Timing....
MARION, MA
fallriverreporter.com

BMC Durfee High School in Fall River announces top 10 of senior class

B.M.C. Durfee High School has announced the top 10 students for the 2022 senior class. 1. Sophia Chen, Valedictorian, is the daughter of Jenny Cheng of Field Street in Fall River. She will be attending the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS) as a Pharmacy major. Sophia has received the Certificate of Academic Excellence from the Massachusetts Association of Superintendents, the Harvard Book Award, the John A. & Eileen Carr Scholarship, the Joseph C. & Alene Trottier Perron Scholarship, the Edith C. Wolliston Scholarship, and the Andrew J. Borden Scholarship. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Interact Club, Key Club, Upward Bound, One Goal, and the Early College Program. Throughout her time at Durfee, she also volunteered at the South Coast Urgent Care Center, the 21st Century Tutoring Program, and the Fall River Historical Society. One of the things she is most proud of is being a commissioned artist for COTE, a Michelin Star restaurant in New York.
FALL RIVER, MA
theweektoday.com

Enrollment open at Head Start, volunteers wanted

The South Shore Community Action Council’s Head Start, an early childhood education program at 314 Onset Ave., is now enrolling children for the fall. There are also plenty of volunteer opportunities — including an opportunity to work toward an early childhood education certificate. Head Start offers “free, income-eligible...
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Memorial Day ceremony returns to Mattapoisett, featuring band performance, guest speaker

MATTAPOISETT – Select Board member Jodi Bauer says that while driving around the Tri-Town this time of year, you see American flags spring up everywhere. “Keep flying those flags,” she said, reminding the audience at Mattapoisett’s Memorial Day ceremony at the Center School to take time to remember those who have fallen fighting for our country.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
FUN 107

Freetown Woman Says Her Kids Face Racial Taunts at Apponequet

There were serious allegations of racism made by a Freetown woman at the May 25, 2022 meeting of the Freetown-Lakeville Regional School Committee. Susan Oyenuga told the committee she and her family have faced "ongoing issues" of racism for years in the district's schools, most recently at the Apponequet Regional High School located at 100 Howland Road in Lakeville.
LAKEVILLE, MA
The Swellesley Report

10 years ago: Wellesley High teacher David McCullough Jr. delivered his ‘You’re Not Special’ speech

It’s been 10 years since Wellesley High School English teacher David McCullough Jr. gave his memorable “You’re Not Special” speech to Wellesley High School graduates. He’s since withstood a media frenzy, written a book inspired by the speech, had questionable imitators, and spoken again at graduation after teaching through the pandemic (about 50 minutes into Wellesley Media recording of the 2021 ceremony).
WELLESLEY, MA
FUN 107

Acushnet Creamery New Bedford Thief Is Still on the Loose

On Monday between 8 p.m. and midnight, Acushnet Creamery at Pier 3 in New Bedford was the location of a break-in. Memorial Day 2022 was nothing less than a gorgeous sunny day of backyard cookouts, family gatherings and honoring our country's brave men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Sadly, the day didn't quite end on the best note for the owners of Acushnet Creamery.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy