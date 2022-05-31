ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Sold out? Mexican Pizza unavailable at some Taco Bell restaurants

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6Z1H_0fw0q2bQ00

Some Taco Bell customers have been frustrated when trying to get Mexican Pizza at the fast-food chain, because it has simply sold out.

On its website, Taco Bell explained that Mexican Pizza has been selling out at restaurants across the country, and that supply chain issues are to blame. While Taco Bell said that it had anticipated fan excitement for the menu option’s return, “we just didn’t realize how big, and replenishing the beloved menu item is taking longer than we’d like.”

Unfortunately, Taco Bell has been unable to give an exact date for when restaurants may have Mexican Pizza back in stock but promises that the dish will return to its “permanent residency” on the menu.

Some Taco Bell locations have put signs up saying the Mexican Pizza is sold out, while others are warning customers when they begin their order, WXIN reported.

Taco Bell brought Mexican Pizza back to its menu on May 19 after it was discontinued in November 2020, as we previously reported.

Taco Bell also said that its plans for “Mexican Pizza The Musical” which was supposed to debut on TikTok on May 26, will proceed but there is no set date for its premiere.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

A Beloved Menu Item Returns to Taco Bell (It's Not Mexican Pizza)

While McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for its (almost) unwavering stability over the years, Taco Bell is all about teasing customers with something delicious and then replacing it with something else. Limited-time promotions are the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report-owned chain's whole...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Bell#Fast Food Restaurants#The Mexican#Selling Out#Food Drink#Mexican Pizza#Wxin#Tiktok#Cox Media Group
Mashed

Another Fan-Favorite Item Just Came Back To Taco Bell For A Limited Time

Taco Bell has been in the news a lot lately, starting when the company confirmed the date of the Mexican Pizza's return, and continuing when, well, the internet wasn't very impressed by the Mexican Pizza after all. There's been so much focus on the Mexican Pizza and all of the surrounding drama that Taco Bell fans might have missed the return of another fan-favorite item, one that was so missed when it was originally removed from the chain's menu that more than 1,000 fans even signed a Change.org petition begging for the restaurant to bring it back. The item in question? Taco Bell's Toasted Cheddar Chalupa.
RESTAURANTS
CNN

Exclusive: Arby's is selling a fast-food staple it's never offered before

New York (CNN Business) — Typically there's nothing groundbreaking about a fast-food chain selling a hamburger. But Arby's has never sold one — until now. Better known for its roast beef, the chain is adding a hamburger to its menu for the first time in its nearly 60-year history. Arby's announced Monday it's adding the "Wagyu Steakhouse Burger," which costs $5.99, as a limited-time offering beginning Monday through July 31.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Taco Bell's New Southern-Style Breakfast Biscuit Is Smothered in Melty Cheese

Hot on the heels of the return of one of Taco Bell's most beloved innovations, the Mexican Pizza, the fast food chain has added another item of note to its menu. After briefly testing the taco-shaped biscuit shell in 2014, Taco Bell is trying its hand at breakfast once again with the debut of its Grilled Cheese Biscuit, which features a flakey buttermilk biscuit smothered in melty Cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack cheese coating the outside.
KNOXVILLE, TN
TheStreet

McDonald's Copies a Burger King Menu Item

Ali vs. Frazier, Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant, Coke vs. Pepsi, Red Sox vs. Yankees, Nick Saban vs. every coach who has ever worked for him, and, of course, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report versus Burger King represent some of the greatest rivalries in the world. Most rivalries, however, come with a begrudging respect.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Adds a Brisk (and Colorful) Drink

Ever since Taco Bell started selling PepsiCo's (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report Mountain Dew Baja Blast in 2004, the chain has been attracting customers who are looking specifically for uniquely flavored beverages. The bright blue drink, made to have a vaguely tropical flavor to complement the chain's Tex-Mex food,...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Fans Leak The New Menu Items Taco Bell Could Launch Next

More than perhaps any other fast-food chain, Taco Bell is prone to some pretty major menu fluctuation. Nacho Fries are there one moment and gone the next. Just as fast as they appeared, queso-coated chicken wings were also off the menu. But the biggest recent disappointment of all is perhaps...
RESTAURANTS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
73K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy