City of Madison Wisconsin

Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

Townsend has been located and is safe. The Madison Police Department is seeking the community's assistance in locating Kadedra Townsend, to check her welfare. Townsend, who is autistic and limited verbally, was last seen leaving her westside group home early this morning. Townsend is a 19 year old black female, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 160 lbs. Townsend was wearing a blue heavy jackey, gray shorts and black Nike shoes. If you have seen Townsend please contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or dial 911.
The information provided below is about some of the calls officers responded to over the last twenty-four (24) hours. Most narratives represent early and preliminary information that was gathered from those in the field who were actively working the cases. In many instances, facts and circumstances, even the type of crime listed, can change as the investigation unfolds.
No Injuries In Four-Car Crash That Resulted In Vehicle Fire

MFD crews responded to a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Bear Claw Way. One vehicle was reported to be on fire. Engine Co. 12 arrived to find a minivan fully involved with fire. Firefighters situated their engine in a manner to block traffic and keep incoming vehicles from entering harm’s way until police arrived to establish a safe perimeter.
Common Council

The Common Council has appointed me to fill in for the remainder of Alder Lemmer's term, and I'm humbled and honored to do so. Alder Lemmer has been doing a fantastic job for us the past three years, and I'll do my best to meet the standard she set. I want to thank her for all of the help she's been giving me to try to come up to speed on everything involved with serving in this position.
County Executive, Madison Mayor Unveil Warner Park Clean Beach Corridor

Dane County, City of Madison Partner on Technology Investment to Provide Safe Swimming Area for Kids and Families. Warner Park Beach now has a designated safe, clean swimming area thanks to a partnership between Dane County and the City of Madison, County Executive Joe Parisi and Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway announced today.
3401 E. Washington Avenue - CSM

See Legistar file 71884 for full archive including comments and approval letter. Project Description: Create one lot for a planned multi-use site. Property Owners: Mike Slavish, Wisconsin Housing Preservation Corp. Project Contact: Michael Marty, Vierbicher Associates, Inc. Alderperson: Syed Abbas, District 12. Please see the City's Current Projects webpage for...
Wear orange tomorrow, events and announcements

In general, I am a positive, optimistic person. It has been really, really challenging to uphold that persona lately. I am both deeply saddened by the incomprehensible lives lost to gun violence, and enraged at the people in positions of power who seem unmoved to do anything to protect people rather than the words of an over 200-year-old document. But it's hard to wax eloquent when faced with so much anger and sadness. Instead, I'll direct you to the words of my colleagues Alder Evers and Alder Currie, the poet Amanda Gorman, and these grim statistics about the state of our country's gun violence.
