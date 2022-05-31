In general, I am a positive, optimistic person. It has been really, really challenging to uphold that persona lately. I am both deeply saddened by the incomprehensible lives lost to gun violence, and enraged at the people in positions of power who seem unmoved to do anything to protect people rather than the words of an over 200-year-old document. But it's hard to wax eloquent when faced with so much anger and sadness. Instead, I'll direct you to the words of my colleagues Alder Evers and Alder Currie, the poet Amanda Gorman, and these grim statistics about the state of our country's gun violence.

