MINOT, N.D. (KFGO) – Two people have been charged with five counts of animal cruelty after dead and malnourished dogs were found in their Minot Air Force Base residence. According to a media release, on May 26, the Ward County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of animal neglect by the Minot Air Force Base Law Enforcement (MAFBLE). The responding deputy, along with MAFBLE discovered two dead dogs inside the residence along with six others, several of which appeared malnourished.

MINOT, ND ・ 14 HOURS AGO