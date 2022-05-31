ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

1 dead, 2 others injured in shooting after a high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dzvi_0fw0pM8U00

NEW ORLEANS — One person has died and two others were injured in a shooting after a high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans Tuesday morning.

An elderly woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning after a high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans, according to WVUE.

The New Orleans Police Department tweeted just after 1 p.m. Tuesday that they were investigating a shooting at Xavier University following a high school graduation ceremony.

The NOPD confirmed to WVUE that the shooting started after an argument in the parking lot of Xavier University and two men sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to WWL-TV, police said that two or three people have been detained for questioning. No arrests have been made so far and the investigation is ongoing. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WWL-TV

Victim in I-10 shooting says having a gun may have saved his life

NEW ORLEANS — With bullet holes still in his van, a New Orleans East man is the latest victim of a shooting on Interstate 10 in New Orleans. “He broke the rear window, the front window, he shot the door, my dashboard, the steering wheel,” said the man who asked not to be identified by name.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Man dies after shooting in 7th Ward, New Orleans police say

A man died early Thursday after a shooting in the 7th Ward, New Orleans police said. Officers responded to a shooting at the 2300 block of Saint Anthony Street (map) at 12:04 a.m. A man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds was found at the shooting location. Emergency Medical Services transported him to the hospital, where he died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#High School#Commencement Ceremony#Violent Crime#Wvue#Xavier University#Nopd#Wwl Tv#Ems#Nopdnews#Cox Media Group
NOLA.com

2 women arrested in Avondale shooting that left 53-year-old man in critical condition

Two women have been arrested and jailed in connection with an Avondale shooting that left a man in critical condition, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Dondi Banks, 50, and Eddriane Jackson, 25, were booked with being accessories after the fact to attempted second-degree murder. The Sheriff's Office did...
WDSU

New Orleans police resume child summer curfew enforcement hours

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced Thursday that the juvenile curfew is back in effect for the summer months. The department began resuming the enforcement of the curfew for kids ages 17 and under on June 1. The curfew period lasts through Aug. 31. Curfew hours...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

Police respond to double shooting in 7th Ward

New Orleans police responded to a double shooting in the 7th Ward Wednesday night. At around 10:55 p.m., police were notified of an aggravated battery by shooting at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Pauger Street. Two men showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. No...
Shreveport Magazine

Police arrest 33-year-old suspect in connection with Royal Street shooting

New Orleans, LA – According to the NOPD officials, the 33-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Sunday. His name is Frederick Boudreaux and he is now charged with multiple charges, including: aggravated second-degree battery, felon in possession of a firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of the aforementioned narcotics with intent to distribute.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

'We got to make examples of people' - Councilman irate after graduation shooting

NEW ORLEANS — No arrests have been made yet in the shooting that happened on Xavier's campus Tuesday following the Morris Jeff High School graduation. It started with a fight that happened in a Xavier parking lot just moments after the graduation ended. It led to three people being shot - one of them, the grandmother of a graduate, died from her injuries. Several guns were recovered from the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Elderly Woman Shot, Killed at New Orleans Graduation

Another day, another shooting in New Orleans. This time, an elderly woman is dead after someone opened fire during a high school graduation ceremony taking place on a college campus. It happened just before noon on the campus of Xavier University near Interstate 10. Initially, the New Orleans Police Department...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
98K+
Followers
105K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy