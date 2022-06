COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Presidents of the Ohio Education Association (OEA) and the Ohio Federation of Teachers (OFT) are urging Governor DeWine to veto House Bill 99. HB 99 was passed in the General Assembly on Wednesday. The legislation, if passed by Governor DeWine, would gut training requirements for teachers and other school staff who are authorized to carry guns in school buildings. According to HB 99, a teacher would only need 24 hours of training total to be able to carry a gun.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO