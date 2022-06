NAPOLEAN, Ohio (WTVG) - A man charged in connection to the Napolean Walmart stabbing was found not guilty by reason of insanity on Tuesday. Kyle Kirby, of Bowling Green, was charged with attempted murder and four counts of felonious assault. According to court documents, Kirby was evaluated by two different doctors and was ordered to 11 years of court supervision of treatment and medication.

3 DAYS AGO