The Opp Chamber of Commerce has announced that Kimberly Liles will be the 2022 recipient of the annual Dr. Jason Cain Memorial Award. Liles was 12 when she and her family moved to Red Level from east Texas. The daughter of James Liles, she has resided in Andalusia for the past 17 years and has one son, 15-year-old Vincent. Before the birth of her son, Kim completed her studies in business administration, earning an associate degree. She worked at Shaw Industries for 13 years before deciding to change careers and enrolled in the nursing program at LBW Community College.

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO