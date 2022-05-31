ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Richmond firefighters douse vehicle blaze on 1st Street

The Richmond Standard
The Richmond Standard
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Richmond Firefighters Local 188, the union representing Richmond firefightes, shared...

richmondstandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fairfield Two-Vehicle Crash Injures Two

A two-vehicle crash in Fairfield on June 1 resulted in two people being taken to a hospital for treatment of their minor to moderate injuries. The accident happened around 9:00 p.m. along Highway 12, according to a representative of the Fairfield Fire Department. One of the vehicles involved in the crash ended up on its side. The driver of the other vehicle had to be extricated by firefighters. No additional information was provided. The collision is under investigation to see how it happened and assign fault.
FAIRFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Female pedestrian struck and killed by car in Danville

DANVILLE, Calif. - A female pedestrian was killed in Danville, police said. She was walking along Camino Tassajara and Wood Ranch Road, not far from Sycamore Valley Park on Thursday about 8 p.m. when a car hit and killed her, police said. The driver stayed on scene. No more details...
DANVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

32-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Danville

A 32-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Danville on Thursday night, according to police. Officers responded at 8:06 p.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of Camino Tassajara and Wood Ranch Road. The pedestrian, identified by the Contra Costa County coroner's office as Danville resident...
DANVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Richmond, CA
Accidents
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Richmond, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

3 sought in armed robbery at South San Francisco gas station

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – Police in South San Francisco are searching for three suspects and a vehicle linked to an armed gas station robbery late Thursday night.Officers said the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. at a station on the 200 block of Airport Boulevard, not far from Highway 101.According to police, the victim was pumping gas when two suspects held him at gunpoint. The suspects then demanded his money and jewelry, at which point the victim provided to them.Police said the suspects left the scene with a getaway driver, who stayed in the vehicle during the robbery.The suspects fled in what police said was a newer model black BMW 3 series, license plate 6ADX293. Police said the license plate was stolen off of another vehicle in Milpitas.No arrests have been made.South San Francisco Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 650-877-8900.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple Casualty Head-On Crash Near Antioch

Accident on Highway 160 Kills One Driver and Injures Four People. A head-on crash north of Antioch involving two vehicles resulted in a fatality and four injuries. Drunk driving was believed to have contributed to the crash. The accident occurred on May 29 as a San Ramon man, 38, in a Mazda, was traveling at high speed along southbound Highway 160 near the Antioch Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Passengers in the vehicle included three minors, a teenage girl and two small boys, neither of which were in car seats or wearing restraints.
ANTIOCH, CA
ksro.com

Revolver Found After Group Fight in Santa Rosa

A fight in Santa Rosa leads to three arrests for firearm related charges. On Tuesday morning, police responded to a reported fight involving several people on the 2600-block of McBride Lane. They found three subjects involved in the fight in a car. The suspects started throwing objects at officers. While the suspects were being detained and removed from the vehicle, officers found a revolver that wasn’t registered to any of them. Initially, officers thought that one of the suspects had been shot, but that was not the case. All three suspects were determined to have started the fight and were arrested on several firearm related charges. One was also charged for possession of a controlled substance though police haven’t said what the substance was.
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Accident
KRON4 News

Woman arrested in Union City homicide

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a woman for the April 9 homicide of 43-year-old Karim Zepeda Martinez in Union City. Stephanie Ledon, 30, was charged with murder and robbery, police said in a press release on Friday. Union City Police Department officers responded to the area of Eric Court and Kenita Way around […]
UNION CITY, CA
ABC10

Neighborhood fight leaves 1 man dead, 2 arrested in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two people were put behind bars in connection to the killing of a Fairfield man, police said Wednesday. The Fairfield Police Department said the arrests happened after they responded to a stabbing victim at a local hospital around 11 a.m. Tuesday night. Police said the stabbing was connected to a crime scene on the 1200 block of Willet Court.
FAIRFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Aaron Price Killed in Traffic Accident on Highway 160 [Sacramento, CA]

Vehicle Crash near Sherman Island Left One Dead, Four Injured. According to authorities, a fatal head-on collision occurred on May 29th, along Highway 160 near Sherman Island. Initial reports state that Price was under the influence of alcohol when he swerved into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with a second vehicle.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fairfield Firefighters Extract Person From Vehicle After Car Accident

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Fairfield firefighters extracted one person from a vehicle after a car crash on Highway 12. The two-vehicle accident happened Wednesday night around 9 p.m. and left occupants with minor to moderate injuries. One of the vehicles suffered so much damage that the Fairfield Fire Department had to remove the door to extract the driver. Two people were transported to a hospital.
FAIRFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

Woman Dies in Pedestrian Accident on Bancroft Avenue [Oakland, CA]

63-Year-Old Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Bancroft Avenue. Just after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of Bancroft Avenue after receiving reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. According to preliminary investigations, several vehicles of unknown make or model were traveling eastbound on Bancroft Avenue when they...
ABC10

1 person dead, 1 injured after crash in Orangevale

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after a two-car crash in Orangevale. The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released at this time, but the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District confirmed one person died and another person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened...
ORANGEVALE, CA
The Richmond Standard

The Richmond Standard

Richmond, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.

 https://richmondstandard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy