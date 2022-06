PlayStation 5 consoles are now being sold by phone carrier Verizon. The PlayStation 5 has been one of the most in-demand pieces of technology for the last year and a half. Since it was released in November 2020, the console has been rapidly going in and out of stock. Due to the high demand, scalping, and console shortages, it has been difficult for PlayStation 5 units to remain in stock at retailers, but they're becoming available more frequently. GameStop has had regular PS5 restocks alongside other retailers, but some of these stores have only been selling the consoles through expensive bundles, creating a barrier for people who don't want to exceed their budget.

