New York City, NY

New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels announce Tuesday night lineups; Syndergaard returns

By John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

The New York Yankees open a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network and nationally on TBS.

Former Met Noah Syndergaard (4-2, 3.08) makes his return to New York to start for Los Angeles, while Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 3.30) will be on the hill for the Yanks.

The Yankees (33-15) have a five-game lead in the American League East, while the Angels (27-22) are in second place in the AL West, four games behind the Houston Astros.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Tuesday afternoon:

Larry Brown Sports

Mets star to miss game due to injury suffered at hotel

Francisco Lindor has been one of the hottest New York Mets players lately, but he was forced out of the lineup by an unusual injury. Mets manager Buck Showalter said before Thursday’s game at the Los Angeles Dodgers that Lindor closed a door on a finger on his right hand at his hotel. The Mets were thinking about letting Lindor serve as the designated hitter, but Showalter decided to give him the night off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

