Jill Biden Makes First Lady Debut on ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Cover in Elegant Dresses & Classic Heels

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TB62X_0fw0nbgL00

Dr. Jill Biden has landed her second major fashion magazine cover in under a year, as the newest covergirl for Harpers Bazaar’s June/July 2022 issue — which also marks the first time in the magazine’s history that a first lady has appeared on its cover. The fashion within her Philadelphia-set editorial is sharp and streamlined — but from Biden, we’d expect nothing less.

The first lady’s primary cover features her in a navy skirt suit by Ralph Lauren, which includes a knee-length skirt and fitted blazer with a cowl neckline. Accessorizing her attire are delicate Tiffany & Co. drop earrings and a pearl bracelet. Completing the outfit, in fitting FLOTUS fashion, is a set of pointed-toe pumps with stiletto heels — in this instance, a navy suede pair by New York-based designer Sarah Flint.

In a second cover, however, FLOTUS goes decidedly more casual in a Phillies baseball jersey and blue jeans, paired with white low-top sneakers and a green and brown tote bag. Biden’s attire still gains her classic tough, however, when layered with a navy blazer and gold hoop earrings.

Elsewhere in the editorial, Biden wears an array of classic pieces : a Ralph Lauren leather jacket, draped Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress and a lacy Gabriela Hearst dress — plus a business-worthy deep lavender belted dress and blazer by Adam Lippes. Paired with pointed pumps from Manolo Blahnik and jewelry by Irene Neuwirth, Jennifer Fisher, Tiffany & Co. and Foundrae, the shoot is a celebration of both Biden’s chic first lady style and American fashion designers.

In the accompanying interview , the first lady discusses a range of topics, from to balancing her roles as a teacher, spouse and political figure.

“Showing up matters,” Biden tells writer Mattie Kahn. “That’s the feeling I get. You’re exhausted. You just do it.”

For footwear, Biden’s choices are often classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

Click through the gallery to discover Biden’s sharp style through the years.

