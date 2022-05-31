ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

NJ woman dies after 20-foot boat capsizes near Atlantic City

By 1010 Wins Newroom
 4 days ago

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A 56-year-old South Jersey woman died after a boat she was on capsized near Atlantic City on Monday.

New Jersey State Police said the 20-foot Bayliner recreational boat overturned shortly after 8 a.m. in Absecon Bay.

The passenger has been identified as Lisa Maxey, of Bridgeton, said Trooper Brandi Slota.

"The fact that I can never get your great advice again or even see your bright beautiful smile breaks me down even more ... you were an amazing individual and a wonderful aunt," her niece, Iakeia Sease, wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

It is not clear whether the four additional passengers were injured in the ordeal at this time.

