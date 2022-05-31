DMV says agency more efficient

Hartford, Conn. (WTIC Radio-) The customer experience at the Department of Motor Vehicles has become more efficient, according to the Lamont Administration.

DMV Commissioner Sibongile Magubane said more than 20 transactions have moved on-line and wait times have been reduced to less than 20 minutes.

She said the next steps include upgrading the web page and further integration of the appointment system.

Governor Lamont and others acknowledged that they have fielded complaints about the long wait lines and slow response from the agency.

Officials also announced that unemployment compensation claims will move on-line starting July 5th.

