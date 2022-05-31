90s Fashion Trends In 2022
First and foremost, the 1990s are so far in the past that we might as well consider them vintage. Thus, it is no surprise that they are making a huge comeback. Some trends are more dubious than others, and we'll let you decide what's in store for you (if anything). Not all trends are new in 2022; some made their debut last year. Let’s start with the most obvious one:
Wide Leg Pants[caption id="attachment_6747" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Source: https://www.vintag.es/2021/08/wide-leg-jeans.html [/caption] A huge blast from the past. Styling a pair of these can be a tad tricky, so do your research before making a purchase. They are usually super flattering but can be a big no-no.
Chunky boots[caption id="attachment_6748" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Source: https://www.marieclaire.com.au/90s-fashion-trends [/caption] And their summer counterpart, platform sandals , are easy to style because they go with almost everything, not to mention how flattering they are for your figure.
Crop tops[caption id="attachment_6745" align="alignnone" width="683"] Naomi Campbell walking for Chanel in Paris on October 17, 1994. Credit: GERARD JULIEN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images [/caption] Especially if they come in trendy colors, kelly green, or citrus orange. Crop tops are the cutest; pair them with mom jeans, add some chunky jewelry or a choker - and it’s a whole look.
Satin/Silk Slip Dress[caption id="attachment_6749" align="alignnone" width="680"] LONDON - JUNE 09: Models Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss attend the De Beers/Versace 'Diamonds are Forever' celebration at Syon House on June 09, 1999 in London. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images) [/caption] Dear Lord, how did we pass all these decades without this staple item? So glad they’re back, nothing screams the ‘90s more than this. Paired with a faux leather jacket, and you’ll feel like a supermodel just for the night. Stilettos or platforms, mix and match.
Plaid flannels[caption id="attachment_6750" align="alignnone" width="721"] Source: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/350436414751203516/[/caption] Remember the Grunge era? Plaid flannels , messy hair, black eyeliner, and it’s like you are on the set of My so-called life. Just do not fall for those Jordan Catalano boys, they will surely break your heart. Celebrate the 1990s comeback with lively colors, be bold and brave. And oh, if you are looking for the perfect soundtrack for the 90s, here is a few suggestions [embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQ2DVwSVIIo[/embed] [embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etviGf1uWlg[/embed]
