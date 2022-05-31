Pembroke Police warning public of ongoing construction scam

PEMBROKE, Mass. — Officials are warning Pembroke residents to be on the lookout for an ongoing construction scam that has popped up in the area.

Authorities were made aware of a solicitor going door to door, representing Cambridge Masonry and Construction. This company may be connected to an ongoing fraud scam in the Needham area, according to Pembroke Police.

The representative from the company is a heavy-set white male with dark hair and a thick Irish brogue. He drives a white pickup truck with a ladder attached to the rack in the back of truck.

The man offers free estimates for masonry, roofing, pavement, and other construction projects.

Anyone who sees this man or has any video of him or his vehicle in the Pembroke area is asked to call police.

