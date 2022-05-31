ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Taste of Chicago to return this summer

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=311Sr4_0fw0n9FM00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - For the first time in three years there will be a full Taste of Chicago experience this summer and on Tuesday Mayor Lightfoot and city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) revealed the full food vendor and musical lineup for the upcoming festival.

The city announced that in addition to the traditional festivities that will be held at Grant Park in July, three separate Chicago neighborhoods- Austin, Pullman, and Little Village- will take part as host sites on consecutive Saturdays in June.

In total, the 2022 Taste of Chicago will span six days and will feature over 30 different food vendors and dozens of free musical concerts.

“Taste of Chicago is a celebration of our city's incredible culinary scene and cultural vibrancy that attracts thousands of residents and tourists alike," said Mayor Lightfoot in a press release.

The Taste experience will return to the familiar spot in Grant alongside the Buckingham Fountain from Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10 and will operate from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. Here, visitors will be able to indulge from popular vendors such as The Original Rainbow Cone, Connie’s Pizza, and Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs. The site will also include three stages that will feature free musical concerts, dance lessons, and other family activities. The headline performance will be Friday night, July 8, when famed rapper Nelly will take the stage.

New this year will be Taste days in city neighborhoods. The Taste of Austin will take place June 11 in Austin, on Chicago Avenue near Massasoit Avenue, and will feature music from the Chicago Blues Festival. The following Saturday on June 18, the party will continue at the Taste of Pullman, located in Pullman Park. And then, the neighborhood festivities will conclude the following week, June 25, with the Taste of Little Village, at Ortiz De Dominguez School, on 31st and Lawndale .

The city also noted that there will not be Taste tickets this year. Instead, purchases at food tents will be made with cash or a credit card.

We want to hear from you! Click below:

Here is a full list of vendors and musical entertainment for the Taste of Chicago Grant Park (Friday, July 8 – Sunday, July 10)

﻿Food vendors include:
Whadda Jerk, The Original Rainbow Cone, Don Paleta, Mr. Quiles Mexican Food, Decadent Flavor, Ms Tittle's Cupcakes, Haire's Gulf Shrimp, Buona Beef, Cynthia's Gumbo Express Inc, AUNTIE VEE'S KITCHEN, La Cocinita Food Truck, Taco Sublime, Josephine's Cooking, Robinson's No.1 Ribs, Churro Factory, Yum Dum, Mr E Chef Catering LLC, The Sole Ingredient Catering LLC, Doom Street Eats, Chicago's Doghouse, Prime tacos, Healthy Substance, Seoul Taco Chicago LLC, Eli's Cheesecake Company, Barangaroos Aussie Pies, BJ's Market & Bakery, SJL Inc DBA Arun's Thai Restaurant, Classic Cobbler Baked Goods Company, Tandoor Char House, Porkchop, Esperanza Kitchen Delights, Connie's Pizza, and Restaurante Franco Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FslHw_0fw0n9FM00
Photo credit Credit City of Chicago DCASE

Musical Entertainment:
Friday, July 8
Host and DJ for the evening: DJ Mike P
5pm Shayln B and John The Author, presented by Chicago Made
6pm AMI
7:15pm    Nelly

Saturday, July 9
DJ for the evening: Sandra Treviño
5pm Vivian Garcia and Pinqy Ring, presented by Chicago Made
6pm  Girl K
7:15pm Aterciopelados

Sunday, July 10
DJ for the evening: Miss Alex White (White Mystery)
5pm Rebecca Brunner and Marina City, presented by Chicago Made
6pm  Local H
7:15pm Drive-By Truckers

Goose Island Stage – Schedule of Performances
Friday, July 8
10:45am – 1pm DJ Janesita
Bandwith Chicago
12:30 - 2:15pm DJ Ayana Contreras
4 - 5pm Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage
5 - 6pm Stroll Exhibition, hosted by Lizzie G with DJ Breathlezz
6 - 8:30pm Trqpiteca

Saturday, July 9
10:45am - 2pm DJ Johnny Jones Lingo Chicago
Lane Tech Varsity Band
12:30-2pm Eli's Cheesecake Birthday Celebration
2-3:30pm DJ Lady D
3:30-4:30pm Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage
4:30-6:30pm Sadie Woods
6:30-8:30pm DJ Mike P

Sunday, July 10
10:45am - 12:15pm DJ Chuck Wren
Lakeside Pride Marching Band
12:15-2pm DJ Machede
2-3:30pm DJ Selah Say

Chicago SummerDance at Taste – Schedule
Friday, July 8
12pm Line Dancing, featuring the Cha-Cha Slide / Janelle E. Brown
1pm Steppin’ / Shaun Ballentine
2pm Polka Hop / Arletta Gromek
3pm Footwork / Christopher “Mad Dog” Thomas
12- 4pm Music by DJ Mwelwa

Saturday, July 9
11:30 – 1pm A Walkie Talkie Dancey Party! Presented by Chicago Children’s Theatre & The Q Brothers
1pm Ballroom Basics (for kids and families) / Dancing With Class
2pm East Coast Swing / May I Have This Dance
3pm Merengue / May I Have This Dance
1 – 4pm Music by May I Have This Dance

Sunday, July 10
12pm Salsa / La Mecca Dance Chicago
1pm Kizomba / Shafeeha Monae
2pm Bachata / Chicago Dance
3pm Afrobeat / Stacy “Jukeboxx” Letrice
12 – 4pmMusic by DJ Kimani Rashad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NMvbw_0fw0n9FM00
Nelly arrives for the CMT Music Awards at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, April 11, 2022. Cmt Red Carpet 158 Photo credit Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Festival Guide: Street Fairs Happening in Chicago This Weekend

Kicking off the month of June, several festivals and fairs are taking to the Chicago streets. The whole weekend should have highs in the 70s and 80s, with sunny skies on Friday, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, making it perfect weather to get outside. The sun should stick...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Lawndale, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Nashville, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
947wls.com

‘Raging Waters’ the largest waterpark in Illinois opens this weekend

This Saturday, June 4th, Illinois’ largest water park reopens to the public. The 58-acre Raging Waves water park will welcome guests to ride their 32 water slides wave pool and lazy river. And you’ll definitely want to check out their 6-lane racing waterslide, the Aussie Mat Dash!. Tickets...
blockclubchicago.org

Taste Of Chicago Is Back. Here’s The Full Lineup Of Restaurants, Music And More

DOWNTOWN — The Taste of Chicago is back in July, giving Chicago foodies the chance to try culinary delights at a “bite-sized” festival in Grant Park. The Taste of Chicago returns July 8-10 in Grant Park with more than 30 vendors and three stages presenting free performances, dance classes, family activities and more after two years of virtual and scaled-down editions. There will also be a designated beer hall, wine tent, cocktail lounge and NBC Chicago Family Village in Grant Park.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Rent Booming in Chicago, Up 11% in 5 Months

Though moving is already a monumentally stressful task, it just got more expensive and selective, especially around Chicago. Zumper—the third largest real estate platform in North America—has been tracking rental prices and trends since 2014. The report found that Chicago is outpacing the Midwest, as the median rent...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelly
Corydon Times-Republican

Who are they? IL children reported missing as of June 3

These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Missing: Ashlynn Vasquez (IL) Ashlynn Vasquez, Age Now: 15, Missing: 05/18/2022. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

At Janellie’s Kitchen, A Wife-Husband Team Bring Puerto Rican Jibarito Sliders, Made-To-Order Frituras To Humboldt Park

HUMBOLDT PARK — Like many Chicagoans, Janellie Rodriguez decided to follow her passion during the pandemic. After years of working as a nurse, Rodriguez started selling freshly baked pound cakes on Humboldt Park’s Division Street with her chef husband. The desserts took off, and the two added kabobs, or pinchos, and arroz gon gandules — a traditional Puerto Rican rice dish — to their pop-up menu, drawing inspiration from their Puerto Rican roots.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Black developers are replacing vacant lots with 22 new homes on the South Side

David Hochberg and Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer join John Williams to discuss their mission to bring financial literacy to underserved communities so the residents can purchase homes. Commissioner Gainer tells us about the work of the Cook County Land Bank Authority, which addresses the large inventory of vacant residential, industrial and commercial property in […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Chicago Blues#Ballroom Dance#Taste Of Chicago#The Taste#Wbbm Newsradio#Dcase#Connie
fox32chicago.com

Chicago gas prices approach $7 a gallon

CHICAGO - Gasoline prices in Chicago’s West Loop are closing in on $7 for a gallon. Regular gas is $6.49 at the Marathon station on Van Buren Street, while a gallon of premium fuel will run you $7.49. Down the street at the Shell station, prices are little better,...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Free family-friendly summer fun in Chicago

Summer in Chicago doesn’t have to break the bank. There are numerous ways for families to enjoy all that Chicago has to offer in the warmer months at no cost. Downtown Chicago is the perfect destination for spending a day without spending a dime. Visit Millennium Park in the morning when the sun is quietly rising to greet the Bean. Snap some family photos and selfies by the iconic sculpture, and then take a stroll through Lurie Garden to see the beautiful seasonal vegetation. Cool off by splashing through Crown Fountain, and then check out the enchanted children’s Play Garden in Maggie Daley Park.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Smokey Robinson excited to perform in Chicago

Legendary singer, songwriter, and producer Smokey Robinson joined Bob Sirott to talk about his career with various musicians, how he writes his songs, and how he feels about live performances. You can see Smokey Robinson at The Chicago Theatre on Saturday, June 4th. *Original broadcast contained music that WGN Radio...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
nypressnews.com

7 shot, 2 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

Two people were killed and five others were wounded in citywide gun violence Wednesday. A man was shot and killed early Wednesday after speaking with someone outside an apartment in the Woodlawn neighborhood, Chicago police said. Bobby Farmby, 35, left his home in the 6200 block of South King Drive...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shots damage SUV on Kennedy Expressway at Addison Street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gunfire damaged a sport-utility vehicle on the outbound Kennedy Expressway near Addison Street Friday afternoon. Illinois State Police were called for the gunfire at 2:20 p.m. No injuries were reported, but a huge bullet hole was seen just beneath the windshield wiper of a Mercedes-Benz GLS 450.The damaged vehicle was off on the right shoulder with an state police investigators and an Illinois Department of Transportation minuteman.State police were surveying the vehicle and looking around on the grass along the shoulder as the afternoon rush began. The outbound lanes of the expressway were expected to be shut down for an investigation.Anyone who witnessed the gunfire or has information about it is asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses may remain anonymous.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Violence: At Least 5 Injured in Friday Night Shootings

At least five people have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, according to police. Here are the shootings that have happened as of late Friday:. In the 4900 block of South Champlain Avenue at approximately 5:33 p.m., a 21-year-old man was seated inside a vehicle when he was shot by an unknown individual, authorities said. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and listed in serious condition.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy