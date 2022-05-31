Taste of Chicago to return this summer

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - For the first time in three years there will be a full Taste of Chicago experience this summer and on Tuesday Mayor Lightfoot and city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) revealed the full food vendor and musical lineup for the upcoming festival.

The city announced that in addition to the traditional festivities that will be held at Grant Park in July, three separate Chicago neighborhoods- Austin, Pullman, and Little Village- will take part as host sites on consecutive Saturdays in June.

In total, the 2022 Taste of Chicago will span six days and will feature over 30 different food vendors and dozens of free musical concerts.

“Taste of Chicago is a celebration of our city's incredible culinary scene and cultural vibrancy that attracts thousands of residents and tourists alike," said Mayor Lightfoot in a press release.

The Taste experience will return to the familiar spot in Grant alongside the Buckingham Fountain from Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10 and will operate from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. Here, visitors will be able to indulge from popular vendors such as The Original Rainbow Cone, Connie’s Pizza, and Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs. The site will also include three stages that will feature free musical concerts, dance lessons, and other family activities. The headline performance will be Friday night, July 8, when famed rapper Nelly will take the stage.

New this year will be Taste days in city neighborhoods. The Taste of Austin will take place June 11 in Austin, on Chicago Avenue near Massasoit Avenue, and will feature music from the Chicago Blues Festival. The following Saturday on June 18, the party will continue at the Taste of Pullman, located in Pullman Park. And then, the neighborhood festivities will conclude the following week, June 25, with the Taste of Little Village, at Ortiz De Dominguez School, on 31st and Lawndale .

The city also noted that there will not be Taste tickets this year. Instead, purchases at food tents will be made with cash or a credit card.

Here is a full list of vendors and musical entertainment for the Taste of Chicago Grant Park (Friday, July 8 – Sunday, July 10)

﻿Food vendors include:

Whadda Jerk, The Original Rainbow Cone, Don Paleta, Mr. Quiles Mexican Food, Decadent Flavor, Ms Tittle's Cupcakes, Haire's Gulf Shrimp, Buona Beef, Cynthia's Gumbo Express Inc, AUNTIE VEE'S KITCHEN, La Cocinita Food Truck, Taco Sublime, Josephine's Cooking, Robinson's No.1 Ribs, Churro Factory, Yum Dum, Mr E Chef Catering LLC, The Sole Ingredient Catering LLC, Doom Street Eats, Chicago's Doghouse, Prime tacos, Healthy Substance, Seoul Taco Chicago LLC, Eli's Cheesecake Company, Barangaroos Aussie Pies, BJ's Market & Bakery, SJL Inc DBA Arun's Thai Restaurant, Classic Cobbler Baked Goods Company, Tandoor Char House, Porkchop, Esperanza Kitchen Delights, Connie's Pizza, and Restaurante Franco Inc.

Musical Entertainment:

Friday, July 8

Host and DJ for the evening: DJ Mike P

5pm Shayln B and John The Author, presented by Chicago Made

6pm AMI

7:15pm Nelly

Saturday, July 9

DJ for the evening: Sandra Treviño

5pm Vivian Garcia and Pinqy Ring, presented by Chicago Made

6pm Girl K

7:15pm Aterciopelados

Sunday, July 10

DJ for the evening: Miss Alex White (White Mystery)

5pm Rebecca Brunner and Marina City, presented by Chicago Made

6pm Local H

7:15pm Drive-By Truckers

Goose Island Stage – Schedule of Performances

Friday, July 8

10:45am – 1pm DJ Janesita

Bandwith Chicago

12:30 - 2:15pm DJ Ayana Contreras

4 - 5pm Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage

5 - 6pm Stroll Exhibition, hosted by Lizzie G with DJ Breathlezz

6 - 8:30pm Trqpiteca

Saturday, July 9

10:45am - 2pm DJ Johnny Jones Lingo Chicago

Lane Tech Varsity Band

12:30-2pm Eli's Cheesecake Birthday Celebration

2-3:30pm DJ Lady D

3:30-4:30pm Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage

4:30-6:30pm Sadie Woods

6:30-8:30pm DJ Mike P

Sunday, July 10

10:45am - 12:15pm DJ Chuck Wren

Lakeside Pride Marching Band

12:15-2pm DJ Machede

2-3:30pm DJ Selah Say

Chicago SummerDance at Taste – Schedule

Friday, July 8

12pm Line Dancing, featuring the Cha-Cha Slide / Janelle E. Brown

1pm Steppin’ / Shaun Ballentine

2pm Polka Hop / Arletta Gromek

3pm Footwork / Christopher “Mad Dog” Thomas

12- 4pm Music by DJ Mwelwa

Saturday, July 9

11:30 – 1pm A Walkie Talkie Dancey Party! Presented by Chicago Children’s Theatre & The Q Brothers

1pm Ballroom Basics (for kids and families) / Dancing With Class

2pm East Coast Swing / May I Have This Dance

3pm Merengue / May I Have This Dance

1 – 4pm Music by May I Have This Dance

Sunday, July 10

12pm Salsa / La Mecca Dance Chicago

1pm Kizomba / Shafeeha Monae

2pm Bachata / Chicago Dance

3pm Afrobeat / Stacy “Jukeboxx” Letrice

12 – 4pmMusic by DJ Kimani Rashad

