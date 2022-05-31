ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Cuban says 'no chance' he buys Pirates

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34aL2o_0fw0n24H00

Mt. Lebanon native and billionaire Mark Cuban is reiterating his thoughts on someday owning the Pirates. That answer was and continues to remain no.

Someone on Twitter was commenting about the big gap in payrolls between the Pirates and the Dodgers, who they beat Monday night in Los Angeles.

The Post-Gazette Pirates beat writer Jason Mackey responded to a comment about Cuban buying the team, posting an article from 2019, where Cuban explained his reasoning for not having a desire to buy the team.

At that time, Cuban said part of his reasoning was because of falling attendance all across baseball as well as having children he wants to spend time with.

Cuban also praised the Pirates current ownership in 2019.

“I don’t think their management is nearly as bad as diehard fans make it out to be,” Cuban wrote. “Once they had time to develop their farm system, they have been able to develop good young talent. This losing streak aside, they have been competing in a tough division.”

Chiming in on the conversation on Twitter, Cuban simply responded “no chance.”

Owner Bob Nutting has shown no interest in selling the club.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd At MLB Game On Wednesday

The Oakland Athletics didn't have much of a home-field advantage for this Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Prior to the start of the game, a photo of the crowd in Oakland was taken. That image then made its way over to social media. The Athletics announced that 5,189 fans...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Yardbarker

The Yankees have found their Aaron Hicks replacement

New York Yankees management has been patiently watching the outfield to see if Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo can turn their seasons around. However, neither have been able to break free of their lengthy cold streaks up to this point. Hicks is currently hitting .214 with one homer and seven...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
FanSided

Joe Maddon, Verlander’s brother raise eyebrows on Yankees’ Shohei Ohtani dominance

In his most recent two appearances on the mound at Yankee Stadium, Shohei Ohtani hasn’t kept the Yankees as off-balance as he typically prides himself on doing. What could be the root cause? An unspoken fear of the mound in the Bronx after Ohtani ruled out the Yankees, the reported “favorites” in his free agency chase, in about two seconds? Could the Yankees lineup be … talented?
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Cuban
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
The Spun

Philadelphia Phillies Fire Joe Girardi: Fans React

The Philadelphia Phillies had significant news to announce this Friday. They have fired manager Joe Girardi. "It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities," Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in a statement. "While all of us share the responsibility for the shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

8-Time MLB All-Star Infielder Expected To Be Released

Robinson Cano's brief stop with the San Diego Padres is expected to end. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Padres are expected to ask Cano to accept a minor-league option on Thursday. The 39-year-old second baseman would likely decline, making him a free agent a month after getting cut by the New York Mets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marc Cuban#The Post Gazette Pirates
Yardbarker

Braves claim Marlins infielder off waivers, move Manny Piña to the 60-day IL

For those hoping Dunand might somehow be the savior the Braves are desperately searching for, I would say that’s highly unlikely. The former Marlin does have some decent stats this season, though. In 20 AAA games, he’s recorded a .779 OPS, and in three major-league games, he’s collected three hits and a homer in 10 at-bats. However, his track record in the minors suggests this is nothing more than the Braves acquiring organizational depth.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Astros Reportedly Sign Star Slugger To Massive Extension

Yordan Alvarez will be staying in Houston for the foreseeable future. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Astros have agreed to a six-year, $115 million extension with the former ALCS MVP. Passan noted that Alvarez's contract is the biggest ever for a designated hitter. It's also the fourth biggest...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: MLB Announcer Called Out For Inappropriate Nickname

It wouldn't be a proper MLB season without at least one really weird moment from an MLB announcer. During today's game between the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers, Twins announcer Jim Kaat made a really weird comment about New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes. Kaat gave Cortes the nickname "Nestor the Molester," seemingly as a term of endearment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Retirement

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt a massive blow on Wednesday afternoon when a standout member of the defense announced his surprise retirement. Stephon Tuitt, who missed the entire 2021 season, announced he's walking away from the game. The former Notre Dame star cited the loss of his brother and earning his degree from his alma mater as reasons he's walking away.
PITTSBURGH, PA
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy