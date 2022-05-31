Cuban says 'no chance' he buys Pirates

Mt. Lebanon native and billionaire Mark Cuban is reiterating his thoughts on someday owning the Pirates. That answer was and continues to remain no.

Someone on Twitter was commenting about the big gap in payrolls between the Pirates and the Dodgers, who they beat Monday night in Los Angeles.

The Post-Gazette Pirates beat writer Jason Mackey responded to a comment about Cuban buying the team, posting an article from 2019, where Cuban explained his reasoning for not having a desire to buy the team.

At that time, Cuban said part of his reasoning was because of falling attendance all across baseball as well as having children he wants to spend time with.

Cuban also praised the Pirates current ownership in 2019.

“I don’t think their management is nearly as bad as diehard fans make it out to be,” Cuban wrote. “Once they had time to develop their farm system, they have been able to develop good young talent. This losing streak aside, they have been competing in a tough division.”

Chiming in on the conversation on Twitter, Cuban simply responded “no chance.”

Owner Bob Nutting has shown no interest in selling the club.