Jaylen Brown reportedly signs with Kanye West’s Donda Sports

By Scott Mc Laughlin
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

One of the Jays has reportedly teamed up with Ye.

According to TMZ Sports , Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has become the first NBA player to sign with Kanye West’s Donda Sports.

Last week, Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald announced on the “I Am Athlete” podcast that he had signed with Donda Sports . Previously, Antonio Brown had joined the brand as its president in February.

TMZ reports that Jaylen Brown actually signed with Donda Sports in March when West attended the Celtics’ game against the Warriors, making him the company’s first official signing.

Donda Sports describes itself as being “founded with the vision of providing holistic support to athletes during and beyond their sports career.”

“Donda Sports is a limitless organization centered on professional and wellness support in equal measure with the ambition to work with athletes across all genders, divisions, and sports.”

TMZ adds that Donda wanted Brown “because of his intelligence, social activism and charitable work ... as well as his success on the court.”

Brown, of course, is currently preparing for the NBA Finals. He has averaged 22.9 points per game through 18 playoff games this spring.

