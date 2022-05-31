ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA mock draft has Brooklyn Nets drafting Auburn big

By Josh Matthews
 3 days ago
The NBA draft is only a few weeks away and Bleacher Report released their new mock draft, predicting that the Brooklyn Nets keep the 76ers draft pick. The deadline for the Nets to decide whether or not to defer the pick is Wednesday, June 1.

Writer Jonathan Wasserman has the Nets selecting Auburn big Walker Kessler with the 23rd overall pick. Kessler averaged 11 points alongside eight boards per game, shooting an efficient 60 percent.

Kessler isn’t by any means a talent that will shock and surprise the league, however the big man was an elite level shot blocker in collegiate basketball, making him a valuable addition to interior defensive sets.

Kessler is definitely smart pick considering that center Nic Claxton is approaching restricted free agency; with uncertainty of Brooklyn’s gameplan and their need to stretch the floor with Ben Simmons on the court, Claxton won’t be the solution.

Kessler is a good pick up with time to plenty of time to develop and can fill some future holes in Brooklyn’s roster, that’s why Bleacher Report predicts he will come to the Nets.

