Detroit, MI

Severe storms with damaging winds, large hail threaten Metro Detroit tonight

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) -- A round of wet and windy on the way is expected to cool things off a bit in Metro Detroit.

The National Weather Service says a cold front approaching Southeast Michigan will bring with it some showers and scattered thunderstorms — some of which may be severe.

The threat begins Tuesday evening and into Tuesday night, with the primary concern being high winds — with gusts up to 60 miles per hour — which could bring down tree limbs and power lines.

WWJ AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore says areas along and north of the I-69 corridor are expected to get hit the hardest.

He said nasty weather will stick around for a little while, with another chance for a shower or thunderstorm Wednesday morning.

Before the cold front hits, however, expect temperatures to hang out above normal for late May.

"It is a hot and stick one, as...I think most places that report official temperatures will go past 90 by a degree or two," DeVore said, speaking live on WWJ Tuesday morning. "That humidity certainly out there, too, getting real- feel temperatures up into the mid-to-upper 90s."

"The breeze may kind of curtail how stuffy and stifling it would feel," he added, "but it's going to be hot one."

The storms will then cool things down into the low 70s overnight, with a high in the low 80s on Wednesday and only near 70 degrees on Thursday.

fox2detroit.com

Wayne County under Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 1:15 p.m.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Wayne County until 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph as the storm moves through the area. Hail is also possible, according to the National Weather Service. Severe thunderstorm timeline:. Taylor, Flat Rock and Greenfield Village...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Wayne The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wayne County in southeastern Michigan * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1220 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Canton to near Romulus to Carleton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Taylor, Flat Rock and Greenfield Village around 1230 PM EDT. Livonia and Wyandotte around 1235 PM EDT. Trenton around 1240 PM EDT. Downtown Detroit, Detroit and Dearborn around 1245 PM EDT. Belle Isle around 1250 PM EDT. Grosse Pointe around 100 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Melvindale, Gibraltar, New Boston, Rockwood, Harper Woods, Westland, Grosse Pointe Shores, Ecorse, Grosse Pointe Woods and Woodhaven. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
