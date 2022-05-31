Severe storms with damaging winds, large hail threaten Metro Detroit tonight

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) -- A round of wet and windy on the way is expected to cool things off a bit in Metro Detroit.

The National Weather Service says a cold front approaching Southeast Michigan will bring with it some showers and scattered thunderstorms — some of which may be severe.

The threat begins Tuesday evening and into Tuesday night, with the primary concern being high winds — with gusts up to 60 miles per hour — which could bring down tree limbs and power lines.

WWJ AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore says areas along and north of the I-69 corridor are expected to get hit the hardest.

He said nasty weather will stick around for a little while, with another chance for a shower or thunderstorm Wednesday morning.

Before the cold front hits, however, expect temperatures to hang out above normal for late May.

"It is a hot and stick one, as...I think most places that report official temperatures will go past 90 by a degree or two," DeVore said, speaking live on WWJ Tuesday morning. "That humidity certainly out there, too, getting real- feel temperatures up into the mid-to-upper 90s."

"The breeze may kind of curtail how stuffy and stifling it would feel," he added, "but it's going to be hot one."

The storms will then cool things down into the low 70s overnight, with a high in the low 80s on Wednesday and only near 70 degrees on Thursday.

