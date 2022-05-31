ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Officials remove 5-foot-long alligator from North Myrtle Beach

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The holiday weekend brought excitement to Myrtle Beach, when an alligator was spotted swimming in the waves.

A woman posted videos to Facebook on Sunday that show the alligator in the shallow water on the beach. In the videos, you can see a crowd of people gathered to see the animal. One video shows a man stepping forward and grabbing the alligator’s tail, attempting to push it further out to sea.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources was called around 3 p.m. to remove the gator, and told WPDE that the animal was approximately 5 feet long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cN7Vb_0fw0mdYQ00
Officials remove 5-foot-long alligator from North Myrtle Beach Photo shows the alligator as it was contained by North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue. (North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue)

North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue responded to the beach, saying in a Facebook post that they removed the freshwater alligator from the beach, and that it was not hurt. Officials reminded people in their post that any animal out of its natural habitat is likely to be scared and confused, and urged people to give it space.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The owner of the Myrtle Beach Safari is now behind bars, according to online records. Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday. No charges have been listed as of 10 a.m. Saturday. An FBI source confirmed...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach police detail road closures ahead of CCMF weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is making preparations ahead of next week’s Carolina Country Music Fest. Part of that preparation includes road closures for the festival, which is set to take place June 9-12. The following closures will be in effect as early as...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Pets & Animals
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
Myrtle Beach, SC
Lifestyle
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Pets & Animals
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Lifestyle
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
newheadlines.art

Ocean Isle Beach Fishing Center

Ocean Isle Beach Fishing Center. The ocean isle fish company restaurant and bar is open air, on the water dining at its finest with beautiful views of the intracoastal waterway & ocean isle beach. Boats are kept clean and in good working order and all are equipped with nc state required safety equipment.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Lauren Clever, Former DRC Head, And City Of Myrtle Beach Part Ways

Lauren Clever, the former Director of The City of Myrtle Beach Downtown Development Office, and the City of Myrtle Beach administration agreed to mutually part ways. Mrs. Clever is no longer employed by the City of Myrtle Beach. Reorganized in 2019, the City of Myrtle Beach Downtown Development Office provides...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Gator#Swimming#Nmbor#Nmb Animal Control#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
The Post and Courier

$75M Carolina Forest SC 31 interchange scheduled for fall 2023 construction

MYRTLE BEACH — A $75 million multi-year construction project is underway in Carolina Forest to alleviate traffic issues in one of the fastest-growing areas of Horry County. A future S.C. 31 interchange connecting Revolutionary War Way near Ten Oaks Middle School in Carolina Forest with Augusta Plantation Drive near River Oaks Elementary in Myrtle Beach was announced by Horry County officials on June 1. They said the four-year project scheduled to begin construction next year is designed to divert traffic onto Carolina Bay Parkway from the nearby heavily traveled roads of Carolina Forest Boulevard and River Oaks Drive.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Crowd at Atlantic Beach BikeFest breaks records this year

MYRTLE BEACH – After two years of being canceled, BikeFest was a success this year with record crowds, making Atlantic Beach city officials optimistic for the event’s future. This year’s BikeFest saw an estimated 10,000 people on Friday and Sunday, and an estimated 20,000 people on Saturday. When...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Conway police search for missing ‘Timmy the Turtle’ statue

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are looking for a missing “Timmy the Turtle” statue. “Timmy the Turtle” is a 50-pound bronze statue that was created in partnership with Coastal Carolina University students for the Conway Critters project. The statue was last seen at the Bonfire Restaurant on a pedestal. “We know that its (sic) […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

3 charged in Horry County double homicide

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people have been charged in connection to the murders of a 20 and 19-year-old earlier this week. Three people “knowingly engaged in a common scheme to commit an armed robbery” that led to the deaths, according to a post from police. Dajon Malik, 18, of Conway, along with 19-year-old […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Potential Tropical Cyclone One forms near the Yucatan Peninsula

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Potential Tropical Cyclone One has formed near the Yucatan Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center. The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on the system at 5 p.m. Thursday. It’s expected to form into Tropical Storm Alex in the Gulf of Mexico by 1 p.m. Friday, according to the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
87K+
Followers
110K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy