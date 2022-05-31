ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anita Baker Reveals Chance The Rapper Helped Her Buy Her Masters From Former Label

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
HipHopWired
 4 days ago

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Living R&B legend Anita Baker took time during her show to thank Chance The Rapper for an excellent reason.

After her long fight with her former record label over control of her classic records, Anita Baker came out on top in 2021, and Chicago rapper Chance The Rapper was instrumental in making that happen.

Anita Baker would take to Twitter to ask her fans not to purchase or stream any of her music while she was in her dispute with Elektra Records label. Baker revealed to her fans that she reached a deal to regain her masters in September 2021.

The “You Bring Me Joy” singer, who came out of retirement to begin a Las Vegas residency, announced during a show that Chance The Rapper helped her get her masters. During her performance on Sunday, May 29, at the Venetian Theatre, Baker shouted the Hip-Hop star out, announcing to the public his role in helping her accomplish her mission.

“Would you guys say hello to a friend of mine by way of [the] music industry, by way of helping me get a hold and ownership of my master records, Mister Chance The Rapper is right there,” Baker told the crowd as Chance stood and saluted Baker to a loud applause.

@3LWTV shared a video of the moment on Twitter. It was later shared by Chance The Rapper’s brother Taylor Bennett. In a quote retweet of the video, the Coloring Book crafter wrote:

“ I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night! Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US.”

“Had no idea you would be in our Midst. Such a nice Surprise. Brought Tears, to my eyes. Hope Ms. Essence enjoyed her Birthday ABXO,” Baker said, replying to Chance The Rapper’s tweet.

Chance The Rapper came through and brought Anita Baker some joy.

Photo: Raymond Boyd / Getty

