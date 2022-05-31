ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard to star in new movies as Johnny Depp eyes Hollywood comeback

By Brooke Kato, Andrew Court
New York Post
 3 days ago

As the jury deliberates on the verdict in their blockbuster defamation trial , Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are preparing for more blockbusters.

Namely, Heard is slated to appear in two films: “Run Away With Me” and “In the Fire.”

According to IMDb, “Run Away With Me” follows an American in Paris who falls hopelessly in love with a model before they discover the “criminal underworld” of the modeling industry in Europe.

Meanwhile, Heard plays a New York psychiatrist in “In the Fire,” set in the 1890s, who visits a Colombian plantation to “care for a disturbed boy.” While treating the child, she sparks tension with a priest who believes the boy is possessed.

Heard is said to be starring in two upcoming films other than her “Aquaman” film.
Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

These listings on Heard’s IMDb page follow her appearance in next year’s “Aquaman and the Last Kingdom,” in which her role was significantly cut .

While people, including Heard, speculated that her part in the movie was reduced due to the circus surrounding the trial between her and ex-husband Depp, Walter Hamada, the president of DC Films, shut the rumor down.

Depp, on the other hand, is on the bill for the long-awaited “Beetlejuice” sequel.
FilmMagic

“The size of the role in the film that she had was determined in the early development of the script, which would be in 2018,” he testified during the trial . “The character’s involvement in the story was sort of what it was from the beginning.”

But Heard isn’t the only one basking in the limelight. Depp — who was seen performing onstage over the weekend as the jury deliberated — is rumored to be cast in the “Beetlejuice” sequel , directed by Tim Burton.

The original 1988 film will have a sequel, set to be released in 2025, directed by Tim Burton.
©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett C

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Depp’s unmistakable name on the cast list online, raving about his possible on-screen feature.

“If they really do plan on making Beetlejuice 2 starring Johnny Depp, it will be the highest-grossing film of the year it is released,” speculated one Twitter user .

Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder will supposedly be reprising their original roles.
©WARNER BROS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

“It’s rumored that Johnny Depp is going to be in Beetlejuice 2,” announced another , “lemme tell ya, I’ll scream.”

While the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star isn’t a stranger to Burton films — appearing in “Edward Scissorhands,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Sleepy Hollow” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” — he’s also chummy with the other rumored cast members.

Currently, Heard and Depp are battling in court.
Getty Images

Depp, 58, can’t seem to get away from exes, including Winona Ryder, 50, who is listed to reprise her character in “Beetlejuice 2.” Michael Keaton, 70, is also slated to reprise his starring role from the 1988 classic.

According to the film’s IMDb page , the sequel — set to premiere in 2025 — follows the “original cast and crew plus new additions” as they find themselves homeless.

For the past six weeks, Depp and Heard, 36, have been toe-to-toe in a defamation case that is being deliberated by the jury .

Depp sued Heard for $50 million for defaming him in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed that claimed she was a “public figure representing domestic abuse,” allegedly costing him his reputation and potential earnings. Meanwhile, Heard countersued her ex for $100 million, saying his claim — that her statements about being abused were false — devastated her reputation and career.

