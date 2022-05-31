ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husband Damon Bailey charged with shooting wife in Lake Jackson, Texas

By Snejana Farberov
 3 days ago

A Texas man has been charged with a felony for shooting his wife after mistaking her for a home intruder last week, police said.

The Lake Jackson Police Department reported that at around 5:30 a.m. last Thursday, officers and paramedics responded to the home of 44-year-old Damon Bailey in the 100 block of Wedgewood Street for a report of a shooting.

Bailey’s 43-year-old wife, who was not named, called 911 to say that her husband had shot her inside their home.

“It was reported that Mr. Bailey believed an intruder was inside his home just before he fired the weapon, which struck his wife,” police said in a press release.

The victim was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston in stable condition.

Bailey was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of abandoning or neglecting a child.

The suspect remained at the Brazoria County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $250,000.

Court records indicate that Bailey has a criminal history in Texas dating back to at least 2003, which includes charges of assault causing bodily injury, multiple counts of theft and criminal mischief, and four vehicular violations, including driving while intoxicated.

