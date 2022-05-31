ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspected drunk driver leads Kansas cops on wrong-way chase with baby in SUV

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
A suspected drunk driver evaded Kansas cops on his tail for half an hour by driving his SUV the wrong way on local highways — with a sleeping baby in the back, according to reports.

The unidentified driver was filmed by at least one motorist in the early hours Monday as he drove the wrong way down US 69 and Interstate 35 in Overland Park — but while staying below the speed limit, KMBC noted .

“Oh this dude’s driving the wrong way — what is he doing!” the person filming the white SUV gasped in the clip.

The chase lasted at least half an hour, with officers taking extra precautions after being warned of the baby onboard, the Kansas City Star said , citing police radio traffic captured by Broadcastify.

“We’re possibly on the phone with the driver of that vehicle and he’s advising that there’s a baby in the vehicle,” a dispatcher warned at one point, the paper said.

Because of that, the initial pursuing officer told his colleagues to “hang back a little bit … so if he crashes we’re not involved,” the paper noted.

Still, at one point the driver swerved toward the police car of an officer deploying stop sticks — then continued driving the wrong way on I-35 even after the SUV tires were deflated, the Star said.

When he finally came to a stop, police found — as warned — a baby in the back of the SUV in a car seat, the local outlets said.

The baby was asleep and unharmed and was picked up by a grandmother, the reports said.

Neither report identified the driver or said what happened to him, other than the fact he was taken into custody for suspected drunk driving.

