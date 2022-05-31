ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmette, IL

Baby formula shortage impacts Wilmette child with PKU, a rare genetic disorder

By Lisa Fielding
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6XB9_0fw0mB2C00

The baby formula shortage is affecting more than just babies. A mother from Wilmette whose four-and-a-half-year-old child depends on it for his rare genetic disorder said her community is desperate.

“There’s just not a lot of options for us, so it’s pretty dire,” Kimberly Endrizzi said.

Endrizzi’s son, Greyson, was born with a disease called PKU, a metabolic disorder that doesn’t allow his body to break down specific amino acids. In Greyson’s case, he’s been on a protein-restricted diet since he was born.

“He would need to take this special medical formula for the rest of his life,” Endrizzi said. “It’s composed of all the nutrients and proteins he can’t receive from foods.”

That formula, though, has been on backorder for months, like the rest of the supply.

“I think the FDA really dropped the ball on this,” Endrizzi said.

She said without the formula, neurotoxins build up in her son’s brain. Long term, Endrizzi said it could be a permanent disability. “We have watched this happen,” wrote Endrizzi in a Facebook post. “We have watched our funny and energetic boy turn into a sad, angry and confused shell of himself. Our community is desperate.”

In the U.S., about one in every 10,000 babies are born with PKU each year.

For Endrizzi, it’s now just a waiting game.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Fort Worth

Toddlers born with lifelong condition that require specialized diet are exposed to ‘permanent life-long brain damage’ risk due to the baby formula shortage, mother says they are running out of supplies

Since the pandemic began, parents of babies are having hard times finding baby formula in stores, a shortage mostly caused due to the supply chain issues America faced. The baby formula shortage worsened since February, when several baby formula products were recalled over concerns about contamination, leaving parents desperate for months in obtaining baby formula supplies needed to feed their babies.
KIDS
Davenport Journal

“Half of my jaw had been eaten away before anyone took me seriously”, Woman said doctors removed all her teeth and her jaw had to be replaced 3 times after she was diagnosed with osteomyelitis during a routine appointment

The 36-year-old woman said that doctors removed all her teeth and her jaw had to be replaced 3 times after her dentist spotted they were infected during a routine appointment. The former certified nursing assistant was diagnosed with osteomyelitis in her lower jaw which is an inflammation caused by an infection somewhere else in the body. The mother of two believes she developed the inflammation due to an infection in her tooth, caused by the root canal treatment. Luckily, all her medical procedures were covered by insurance. Now, she wants to share her story to help others suffering as a result of medical complications to feel less alone.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmette, IL
Local
Illinois Health
a-z-animals.com

The 6 Reasons Dogs Lick Your Hands So Much

A happy dog will always try to lick you. Your hands are the first licking targets. There are many reasons for this canine behavior. Understanding the reason behind this behavior will allow you to love and appreciate your dog more. So, why does your dog lick your hands 100% of...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Disorder#Pku#Baby Formula#Disability#Wbbm Newsradio
The Independent

Mother with ‘more than 100 tumours’ in her body reveals the everyday symptom that was a sign of stage 4 cancer

A 30-year-old mother issued a death sentence after her heartburn turned out to be stage 4 bowel cancer like Bowelbabe Dame Deborah James is fundraising for £2k-a-month treatment that could buy her time to see her two children grow up “even just a little”.When “fit and healthy” catering assistant Amie Walton suddenly felt a shooting pain in both shoulders in September 2020, she dismissed it as fatigue from playing with son Harry, eight, and daughter Mia, six.But just 12 hours after arriving at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, where she lives with her fiancé, escalator engineer Chris Mills,...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Women's Health
scitechdaily.com

5 Warning Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in muscle relaxation, blood pressure regulation, and nerve function. Magnesium is also involved in the production of energy from food. That’s why some people call it the “energy mineral.”. Despite its importance, not everyone gets enough. Magnesium deficiency is...
FITNESS
Medical Daily

Four Strange COVID Symptoms You Might Not Have Heard About

Well over two years into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of COVID cases continue to be recorded around the world every day. With the rise of new variants, the symptoms of COVID have also evolved. Initially, the NHS regarded a fever, cough, and loss or change in sense of smell or taste as the main symptoms which could indicate COVID infection. Now, recently updated NHS guidance suggests also looking out for symptoms including a sore throat, blocked or runny nose, and a headache.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Nobody knows how long I’ve got left’: Deborah James moves to hospice care after stopping bowel cancer treatment

BBC podcast host Deborah James has told her followers that she doesn’t know how long she has left after halting treatment for bowel cancer and moving to hospice at home care.The mother-of-two, who hosts the award-winning You, Me And The Big C, told her almost 300,000 Instagram followers that the last six months had been “heartbreaking”, but that she had been surrounded by “so much love” and had “no regrets”.James, 40, was diagnosed with the condition in 2016 and since then has regularly posted on social media with posts about her diagnosis and treatments.She wrote on Monday 9 May:...
HEALTH
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy