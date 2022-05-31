ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why can't county do something about campers?

By Jean Bulette, Lake Tahuya
 3 days ago

I recently have had several encounters with people who are homeless in our county. Two days ago, I counted 12 RVs, fifth wheels and people living in their cars in the parking lot of the old Billie Eder building behind the sheriff's office in Silverdale. Why has this been allowed? Do they pay parking fees? Who authorized this and why is nothing being done?

I also encountered people living in tents and cars at Old Mill Park in Silverdale, along the waterfront. I took my five-year-old grandson to look for painted rocks and he wanted to know why they lived in tents on the beach and why they stole grocery carts from the grocery store? A five-year-old was astute enough to notice; why aren't our public officials? I encountered four men screaming and swearing at Fred Meyer at 9 p.m. as I came out of the store. I complained, but not much store can do. Very intimidating.

In Texas this young man was clearly mentally unbalanced and had been for a while. But because our laws no longer allow the police to hold these people in mental health facilities, they will continue to wreak havoc. The gun isn't the problem. The mental incapacity of these people and our unwillingness to change the laws is the problem. The public needs to start screaming for change! Write our commissioners, I did. Still waiting for a reply!

Jean Bulette, Lake Tahuya

Comments / 7

Kathy K
3d ago

it's all about the money they receive for the homeless. Follow the money first, the you can follow the enabling.

Reply
4
