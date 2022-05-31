Avalanche vs. Oilers odds, prediction for Game 1

The Colorado Avalanche have spent nearly the entire 2021-22 NHL season atop the oddsboard. The Avs were +475 favorites to start the campaign and never really budged during the regular season.

On the eve of the Western Conference finals against the Edmonton Oilers, the Avalanche have shortened to +120, which converts to a 45.5 percent chance, according to implied win probability.

All of that may make it seem like a trip to the Stanley Cup final is inevitable for Colorado, but there are reasons to believe that a matchup with the Oilers won’t be as straightforward as the odds suggest. Colorado is -250 to win the series and -175 to take Game 1, but count out Edmonton at your own risk.

The Oilers are a live underdog in Game 1. Getty Images

While the Avalanche’s talent and depth may win out over the course of a best-of-seven series, the Oilers should be a live underdog on a game-by-game basis — and it’s not just because of Connor McDavid.

McDavid’s otherworldly form is certainly a huge part of the equation, but Edmonton’s overall game has been trending in the right direction ever since firing Dave Tippett and replacing him with Jay Woodcroft.

The Oilers went 26-9-3 under Woodcroft in the regular season, which is good enough for a 119-point pace over an 82-game season. To put that in perspective: The Avalanche finished this season with 119 points.

This isn’t to say the Oilers are in the same tier as the Avalanche, but it does suggest that the gap between these two teams has closed considerably over the last few months.

The play: Oilers +150