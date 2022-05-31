ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

'She lifts up the people around her.' Conemaugh Twp. woman serves with faith, enthusiasm.

By Beth Ann Miller, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t4Y8J_0fw0m4wM00

During her senior year of high school, Kylee Doyle did a senior project where she had to give a presentation on the type of career she wanted. She chose working at a faith camp because it combined her two most important priorities in life: helping other people — especially young people — and sharing her faith in Jesus Christ.

Six years later, she has started to fulfill that dream.

Doyle was hired eight months ago as a program director at Camp Harmony, a faith-based summer camp program near Hooversville. Her job involves planning activities for youth who come to the various camping programs offered at Camp Harmony, as well as recruiting young people to come to camp as either staff or as campers.

Close to home:Tractor shows, anniversaries & music: Here are the summer events happening around Somerset

“It’s been a blast,” the 24-year-old Conemaugh Township resident said. “There’s something new every day. I definitely don’t do the same thing every day. I’m looking forward to my first summer here.”

YWCA Tribute to Women

On May 19, Doyle received the Community Service Award at the YWCA of Greater Johnstown’s Tribute to Women awards for her work with the Cambria County Backpack Project and other volunteer service she’s done in both Cambria and Somerset counties.

Each year, the YWCA recognizes a group of women from the area for their contributions to the betterment of the community. Eight women were honored in 2022: Rebecca McAneny Wicks, arts & letters; Lacey Ott, business; Kylee Doyle, community service; Carol Cecere, education; Allegra Stasko-Slick, nonprofit services; Jessica Masser, professions; Brenda Szelong, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics); and Tiffany Wetzel-Sturtz, yellow rose award.

Doyle is the daughter of Tim and Ellen Doyle of Conemaugh Township. She has a younger brother, Brady, who is studying biology at Penn State Behrend in Erie.

She was nominated for the YWCA award by Marlene Singer, a community organizer in Johnstown and coordinator of the Johnstown Walk of Hope, which raises funds to help local cancer patients with meals, transportation and other needs.

“Her energy is infectious and never ending,” Singer said in her nomination letter. “She sees a community need and immediately puts an effort into finding a solution. She lifts up the people around her, supports other peers and especially sets an example for other young women she comes in contact with.”

Child care news:Daycare openings at this Somerset facility may double. Here's what needs to happen first

Doyle said that she considers Singer to be “a true servant” and was honored that Singer saw those same qualities in her.

“It makes me excited because it confirms that I’m doing the right thing,” she said. “Serving others makes me feel good … not to get the credit, but because I’m using the gifts God gave me.

"To serve God is making him proud, and when we’re empty, He fills us up.”

Cambria County Backpack Project

Doyle was coordinator of the Cambria County Backpack Project when the COVID-19 pandemic began locally in March 2020. Schools participating in the project — which provides weekend meals during the school year to children in need — had to switch to virtual learning. This meant that project organizers had to quickly come up with another way to get the meals delivered to their students each week.

Fortunately, Doyle’s education at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and Lock Haven University gave her the tools she needed to come up with a contingency plan to make sure those kids did not go hungry.

“I think I knew we needed to serve the local community, but I didn’t understand the depth of that before,” she said. “I did not realize before how many people are in need. (The CCBP) opened my eyes to how much our community needs help.”

Old Glory:'This is what we stand for': CT students, local VFW lead the charge for school's new flags

'Make everybody feel like a somebody'

As her two-year AmeriCorps service commitment to the Cambria County Backpack Project was ending, Doyle said she was thinking about what she would do next. She considered moving away to start her career, but soon realized there was more for her to do here at home.

“I heard God say, ‘I need you here a little longer,’” she said. “Then the Camp Harmony position came up (and) I realized why God asked me to stay here.”

She said she’s looking forward to working and playing with the campers and staff as the summer camping season starts in June.

“It’s going to be really cool to see it all in action,” Doyle said. “Establishing relationships is huge because in the future they’ll see how important relationships are with other believers.

“Having fun is huge, too, because they are able to trust you more and talk about things. A huge quality of leadership is doing what (the others) are doing. You have to care about what you’re doing, because they are watching you very closely. Another big thing is you have to be genuine, because if you’re not genuine, they can see right through that.”

Doyle also gives of her time throughout the Conemaugh Township community, as adviser of the high school’s Technology Student Association, as an assistant junior high volleyball coach, as a board member of the Common Grounds Outreach youth organization and with the youth group at her church.

Throughout her life, Doyle said, she’s witnessed how serving others brings joy to both the giver and the receiver. In her remarks at the YWCA Tribute to Women awards, she shared how the examples set by her family and others have influenced her life.

“When we use our gifts to serve, we rid ourselves of ourselves and that is when God can fill us with peace, joy and strength,” she said. “In my own life, I continually experience the fullness and joy that comes alongside the physical and emotional exhaustion as a result of pouring myself out to others.

“My parents, grandparents and other influential people have, and continue to set, a wonderful example of what loving others looks like. Every day I strive to follow in their footsteps and can’t thank them enough for their never-ending support.”

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Benefit walk planned for former Huntingdon band teacher

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a friend and colleague was diagnosed with liver cancer, two Huntingdon County band directors will be walking to bring awareness to the cause. Mark Morningstar touched the lives of music students throughout Huntingdon County, but at the end of 2021, he received a diagnosis that would bring some of his […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: June 3-5

The SHU Dance Academy will present end-of-semester recitals this weekend in the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg. The schedule includes a showcase of solos, duets and trios, 6:30 p.m. Friday; Formal Dancers Division performances, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and Young Dancers Division performances, 3 p.m. Sunday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Conemaugh Township, PA
City
Somerset, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Erie, PA
Somerset, PA
Society
wpsu.org

Centre County YMCA opens new farm in West Decatur to help fight hunger

The Centre County YMCA is starting a farm to add to its anti-hunger efforts in West Decatur, just over the line into Clearfield County. YMCA Anti-Hunger Program Director Mel Curtis said they just started plowing the fields and tilling the new farm about nine miles west of Philipsburg. Curtis said having fresh fruits and vegetables will be a great new addition to the YMCA’s anti-hunger initiatives.
WEST DECATUR, PA
WTAJ

Somerset Co. church burglar broke window, made hot chocolate: Police

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after someone reportedly broke into a church through a basement window and then made coffee and hot chocolate before leaving. The break-in happened at Harnedsville United Methodist Church in Confluence just after 12:30 a.m. Monday night into Tuesday morning, May 30. It’s reported by state police […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone senior to compete in national competition

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A senior at Tyrone Area High School is doing something no other student has ever done before. “Last year Mario came in fourth in the state,” Leah Deskevich, Speech Team Co-Advisor, Tyrone Area High School. “This year he was our local, our regional, our state, our national semi-finalist, and […]
TYRONE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
WTAJ

Delgrosso’s holding basket fundraiser for longtime employee

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Delgrosso’s is holding a basket raffle fundraiser to help a longtime employee with medical bills. Folks can purchase a set of 25 tickets for five dollars at the sauce plant next to the water park Monday through Friday. Tickets can be placed in 48 different baskets donated by employees. Director of Food […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Smith Transport in Roaring Spring sold for over $170M

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heartland Express announced Wednesday that they acquired 100 percent of the equity of dry van truckload carrier Smith Transport and related entities (“Smith”). It’s reported Heartland Express is one of North America’s largest and most profitable truckload transportation companies. Chairman, President and CEO of Heartland Express Michael Gerdin said the […]
ROARING SPRING, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe-area leaders upbeat about proposed merger of Excela, Butler health systems

Leaders in the Latrobe area expressed optimism about the future of health care in their community after an announcement that the local system of medical providers, Excela Health, is planning to merge with a similar organization in Butler and Clarion counties. Officials with Westmoreland County-based Excela have said the move...
LATROBE, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County authorities looking for four people on various charges

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Once again authorities in Somerset County are releasing their wanted on warrants list. As of June 3, the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are looking for the following four people are wanted on the following charges: Devin Feathers, 25, Confluence area- wanted […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#Americorps#Mathematics#Camp Harmony#Ywca Tribute
WTAJ

Bridge replacement project to start in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bridge replacement work will begin on the bridge that carries Route 1015 (Wambaugh Hollow Road) over the Raystown Branch of the Juniata River in Allegheny Township. On Monday, June 6, J.F. Shea Construction, Inc., of Mount Pleasant, will begin bridge demolition and replacement work. Traffic will be detoured until Sept. […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Aide accused of stealing $7k in gold coins from Somerset Co. woman

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman and her boyfriend are facing felony charges for allegedly stealing and cashing out gold coins from a care-dependent woman worth $7,000. On Thursday, June 2, state police in Somerset went to the 200 block of Bridle Road in Jefferson Township for a report of a verbal domestic situation. […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Rutter’s location conditionally approved in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Tuesday, a controversial location for a Rutter’s gas station and store was conditionally approved in Huntingdon County. Smithfield Township Code Enforcement Officer, Ed Habbershon, said many steps need to be taken before the project can break ground. “This is just the first part of this project,” Habbershon said. “There’s […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WTAJ

Arrest made in near-deadly Altoona stabbing

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attempted murder charges have been filed and a woman has been arrested for a stabbing that took place at Logan Hills apartment complex that almost killed a woman. On Memorial Day, an Altoona woman was stabbed in the abdomen three different times and once in the arm, a wound the nurses […]
ALTOONA, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

849
Followers
978
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy