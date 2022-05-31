ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Memorial Day weekend shattered by more than 12 mass shootings across US

By Stephanie Raymond
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D4fYx_0fw0m1IB00

It was a deadly extended Memorial Day weekend in the United States, which recorded more than a dozen mass shootings in just three days.

From early Saturday to late Monday, at least 14 "mass shootings" were reported across the country, NBC reported, citing data from the Gun Violence Archive . The archive defines a mass shooting as an incident in which "four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter."

The shootings happened in 11 different states. A total of nine people were killed and 63 people were injured, according to the archive.

The deadliest shooting took place Monday in Philadelphia , when a gunman opened fire into a party. A 16-year-old girl and 21-year-old woman were killed, and a 14-year-old girl and 21-year-old man were injured. The suspect remains at large.

Five of the shootings had six or more victims.

Eight people were shot at an outdoor festival in Taft, Oklahoma on Sunday, leaving a 39-year-old woman dead and a 9-year-old among the injured. A 26-year-old man was taken into custody.

In Benton Harbor, Michigan , seven people were shot at a lounge and liquor store early Monday morning. A 19-year-old man was killed. No arrests have been made.

Seven people were injured in Henderson, Nevada on Sunday when a shooting broke out along a busy freeway. Three suspects were arrested. Police said everyone involved is a member or affiliate of rival motorcycle gangs.

Six people between the ages of 16 and 18 were shot at a house party in Phoenix early Sunday. An 18-year-old man died. No arrests have been made.

In Chattanooga , six people were injured when gunshots were fired in the city’s downtown area Saturday. Five of the victims are 15-years-old, the other is 13. No arrests have been made.

Two separate shootings in Chicago on Sunday had five victims each. The first happened after a fight broke along a street on the city's west side. The victims range in age from 16 to 33. No arrests have been made. The second shooting happened less than three miles away from the first scene. A 69-year-old man was killed. The suspect, who was injured, was taken into custody.

The rest of the shootings had four victims each.

California recorded two deadly mass shootings. The first happened Saturday at a park in Fresno, where a man in his 20s was killed and three teens were injured. The second shooting happened Sunday at a house party in Merced County. Two adults and two teenagers were taken to the hospital, where one victim died. No arrests have been made in either case.

Another deadly shooting was reported Friday in Colorado Springs , where one man was killed and three women was injured in the parking lot of a bar. No arrests have been made.

In Memphis , four people were injured when shots rang out as a car show was going on Saturday night. One of the victims was later arrested.

In Malabar, Florida , four teens between the ages of 15 and 18 were injured when shots were fired during an argument at a house party Saturday night. No arrests have been made.

In Houston , four people were injured in a shooting at a home Sunday night. One of the victims, a 43-year-old man, was attempting to drive himself and another victim to the hospital when he struck and killed a motorcyclist. He's now facing charges related to the crash. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

This spat of violence comes just a few days after an 18-year-old shot and killed 19 kids and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Comments / 1

Related
MarketRealist

How Many Mass Shootings Happened Under Trump?

While many are struggling for answers as yet another mass shooting in the U.S. took the lives of at least 21 people, this time mainly children, some Trump supporters claim that there weren't any mass shootings in the years that he was president, which is false. How many mass shootings happened under Trump?
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

BREAKING: 'My friend's grandma got shot... like she was some type of animal': One elderly woman is killed and two men are injured after gunfire broke out at Xavier University of Louisiana during a high school graduation ceremony

An elderly woman was killed and two men were injured when a gunfight broke out on Tuesday at the conclusion of a high school graduation ceremony taking place at Xavier University, in New Orleans, police said. New Orleans police said they have detained at least three suspects who allegedly opened...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Video shows mass brawl at Arizona high school after father confronts son’s alleged bullies

A shocking video revealed the moment a mass brawl ensued in a high school compound in Arizona.More than 30 students were involved in the brawl which broke out between them and a parent of two boys who had come to pick them up from school. The dramatic footage from Tuesday shows Willie Smith, 40, and the students in a massive fight, punching and kicking each other.Mr Smith showed up at the Tuscon High School to pick up his two sons who were being sent home after a “disturbance” with another group of students.Police said that the father was told to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Mass Shootings#Violent Crime#Nbc#The Gun Violence Archive
The Independent

Wisconsin schoolgirl, 12, charged after off-duty cop knelt on her neck while breaking up fight

A 12-year-old Wisconsin girl, who was pictured on the ground as a Kenosha police officer working security at her middle school knelt on her neck, has been charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the March incident.The events unfolded after the girl and another student got into a fight in the cafeteria of Lincoln Middle School. Kenosha Police Officer Shawn Guetschow, a four-year veteran of the force, was off duty and working part-time security at the school at the time; when he intervened to break up the fight, he attempted to restrain the 12-year-old and was captured on cellphone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

MAGA Lawmaker Now Under Investigation for Claiming Buffalo Shooting Was False Flag

Click here to read the full article. The Arizona state Senate on Monday launched an ethics investigation into Wendy Rogers after the racist, far-right state lawmaker falsely suggested the mass shooting in Buffalo last Saturday was carried out by a government agent. “Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo,” Rogers wrote on Telegram after a white supremacist killed 10 people and wounded three at a supermarket in a Black neighborhood. The Arizona Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, voted 24 to 3 to launch an investigation into the comment. Rogers herself and two of her GOP colleagues, Warren Petersen and Kelly Townsend,...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Report: 5-Star Transfer Arrested On Sunday Night

A five-star college football transfer was reportedly arrested on Sunday evening. According to a report from On3, former Maryland five-star transfer Terrence Lewis was arrested on domestic battery charges on Sunday night. Lewis, who transferred to UCF from Maryland, was reportedly booked on Sunday night:. Police arrested and charged former...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Texas gunman Salvador Ramos was bullied, cut his own face and fired a BB gun at people, say friends

The teenage gunman in the Texas school shooting was bullied, cut his own face and fired a BB gun at people in the years leading up to the deadly attack, friends and family said.Salvador Ramos, 18, killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde before being shot dead by police.Friends and family say he had a difficult home life, that he was bullied over a childhood speech impediment and that he lashed out violently towards both friends and strangers – recently as well as in the past. Ramos bought the weapons he used in the...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Man pulls a gun on TV crew during live report on gun violence

A TV crew in Chicago was caught completely off guard when a man walked into the back of a reporter’s live shot and pointed what appeared to be a gun at the cameraperson.Fox 32, an affiliate of the network based in Chicago, reported that the man walked into the shot and held what looked to be a pistol  behind reporter Joanie Lum’s view while she delivered a segment about the city’s rising gun violence problem.The passerby can initially be seen walking into the left side of the frame and then holding what looks to be a firearm behind the...
Black Enterprise

15 People Joined Suspected Buffalo Shooter’s Private Chatroom Right Before Massacre

As many as 15 people joined the Buffalo shooting suspect Payton Gendron‘s private Discord app chatroom, about 30 minutes before the racist rampage, reports CNN. A source with knowledge of Discord’s internal investigation confirmed to the outlet that Gendron sent out an invitation to a small handful of users to view his chat logs on the instant messaging app.
BUFFALO, NY
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy