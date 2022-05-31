Memorial Day weekend shattered by more than 12 mass shootings across US

It was a deadly extended Memorial Day weekend in the United States, which recorded more than a dozen mass shootings in just three days.

From early Saturday to late Monday, at least 14 "mass shootings" were reported across the country, NBC reported, citing data from the Gun Violence Archive . The archive defines a mass shooting as an incident in which "four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter."

The shootings happened in 11 different states. A total of nine people were killed and 63 people were injured, according to the archive.

The deadliest shooting took place Monday in Philadelphia , when a gunman opened fire into a party. A 16-year-old girl and 21-year-old woman were killed, and a 14-year-old girl and 21-year-old man were injured. The suspect remains at large.

Five of the shootings had six or more victims.

Eight people were shot at an outdoor festival in Taft, Oklahoma on Sunday, leaving a 39-year-old woman dead and a 9-year-old among the injured. A 26-year-old man was taken into custody.

In Benton Harbor, Michigan , seven people were shot at a lounge and liquor store early Monday morning. A 19-year-old man was killed. No arrests have been made.

Seven people were injured in Henderson, Nevada on Sunday when a shooting broke out along a busy freeway. Three suspects were arrested. Police said everyone involved is a member or affiliate of rival motorcycle gangs.

Six people between the ages of 16 and 18 were shot at a house party in Phoenix early Sunday. An 18-year-old man died. No arrests have been made.

In Chattanooga , six people were injured when gunshots were fired in the city’s downtown area Saturday. Five of the victims are 15-years-old, the other is 13. No arrests have been made.

Two separate shootings in Chicago on Sunday had five victims each. The first happened after a fight broke along a street on the city's west side. The victims range in age from 16 to 33. No arrests have been made. The second shooting happened less than three miles away from the first scene. A 69-year-old man was killed. The suspect, who was injured, was taken into custody.

The rest of the shootings had four victims each.

California recorded two deadly mass shootings. The first happened Saturday at a park in Fresno, where a man in his 20s was killed and three teens were injured. The second shooting happened Sunday at a house party in Merced County. Two adults and two teenagers were taken to the hospital, where one victim died. No arrests have been made in either case.

Another deadly shooting was reported Friday in Colorado Springs , where one man was killed and three women was injured in the parking lot of a bar. No arrests have been made.

In Memphis , four people were injured when shots rang out as a car show was going on Saturday night. One of the victims was later arrested.

In Malabar, Florida , four teens between the ages of 15 and 18 were injured when shots were fired during an argument at a house party Saturday night. No arrests have been made.

In Houston , four people were injured in a shooting at a home Sunday night. One of the victims, a 43-year-old man, was attempting to drive himself and another victim to the hospital when he struck and killed a motorcyclist. He's now facing charges related to the crash. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

This spat of violence comes just a few days after an 18-year-old shot and killed 19 kids and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.