Biden punts inflation response to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell as rate hikes, potential recession loom

President Biden said Tuesday that he would take a back seat to the Federal Reserve and Chairman Jerome Powell as the White House grapples with decades-high inflation and the central bank weighs more interest rate hikes that many fear could lead to a recession .

Biden told Powell ahead of a rare Oval Office meeting that addressing inflation was his “top priority” before adding that his plan “starts with a simple proposition: respect the Fed.”

“I’m meeting with the chairman today and [Treasury] Secretary [Janet] Yellen to discuss my top priority, that is addressing inflation in order to transition from historic recovery to a steady growth for American families,” Biden said during brief introductory remarks.

“And my plan is to address inflation, [and] starts with a simple proposition: respect the Fed, respect the Fed’s independence, which I have done and will continue to do.”

The Fed’s interest rate hikes so far this year already have sent borrowing rates, including for mortgages, soaring in a bid to stem increasing prices. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, frequently broadcast his opinion about potential Fed actions, creating tension with the independent agency.

The annual US inflation rate declined slightly to 8.3% in April after hitting a 40-year annual high of 8.5% in March, according to official data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Biden told Powell ahead of a rare Oval Office meeting that addressing inflation was his “top priority.” AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Biden last year signed a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill that Democrats passed without revenue offsets. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Biden has repeatedly blamed inflation on supply chain bottlenecks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Russia’s three-month-old invasion of Ukraine, which increased energy and food prices. But his critics blame Biden’s anti-fossil fuel actions and soaring government spending.

Biden last year signed a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill that Democrats passed without revenue offsets and a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, of which about $256 billion wasn’t paid for, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

A study released in late March by researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco said that in the final quarter of 2021, about 3 percentage points of inflation — nearly half the total price index increase at that time — may have been caused by government pandemic spending.

A poll released last month by CBS found that 69% of US adults disapprove of Biden’s handling of inflation. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Biden has repeatedly blamed inflation on supply chain bottlenecks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A poll released last month by CBS found that 69% of US adults disapprove of Biden’s handling of inflation. Even among Democrats, 41% disliked Biden’s response to the issue.

Earlier this month, a Pew Research survey found that 70% of Americans described inflation as “a very big problem” for the country, the highest share for any issue tested in the poll.