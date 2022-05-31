ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AEW wrestler Jake Atlas arrested on domestic battery charge

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

AEW wrestler Jake Atlas was arrested in Florida last week on charges of domestic battery.

According to a police report obtained by Fightful , Atlas — whose real name is Kenny Marquez — had been out drinking and called for his partner to pick him up and go with him to a woman’s house for the three of them to have sexual relations.

“He [the partner] showed the female half more attention than Atlas, which upset Atlas. This started a huge verbal argument between him and Atlas,” the police report said.

Atlas allegedly became belligerent and attacked his partner.

While a witness attempted to intervene and separate the two, Atlas allegedly continued yelling and attempting to attack, ultimately scratching his partner and tearing his tank-top.

Jake Atlas is charged with domestic battery after allegedly assaulting his partner in Florida.
Instagram / Jake Atlas
Jake Atlas has been out of AEW action since tearing his ACL in January.
Instagram / Jake Atlas

Atlas, 27, was released on the same day he was arrested; he agreed not to contact his partner, and to stay 500 feet away from him.

He is scheduled to appear in Orange County, Fla. court on June 28.

Atlas has been off AEW television since January, recovering from a torn ACL.

